Generally, when Piers Morgan comments on royal matters, he takes the side of King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

So it came as a surprise this week when Morgan discussed Kate’s ongoing absence and shared his belief that palace officials appear to be hiding something.

Addressing the matter on his talk show Uncensored, Morgan revealed that he has heard “alarming things” about the Princess of Wales amid the royals’ latest scandal.

He also criticized the palace’s attempts to undermine widespread conspiracy theories via misleading comments and doctored photos.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a moment that was shockingly out of step with his usual stance on the royals, Morgan admitted that the king and company “got it wrong,” adding that “the palace could be hiding something.”

Piers Morgan Speaks Out on Kate Middleton Controversy

“‘I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening,” Morgan told his audience (via Independent), adding:

“I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us — we’re not there.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Morgan tempered his comments with a reminder that no one outside of the royal family really knows what’s going on with Kate.

Earlier in the week, he expressed similar concerns in his column for the New York Post, arguing that the royals’ culture of silence has no place in the age of information.

“The mantra of Britain’s greatest monarch, the late, great Queen Elizabeth II, was very simple: Never complain, never explain, and rarely be heard speaking in public,” Morgan wrote.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

He went on to criticize the royals for releasing an edited photo of Kate in an effort to suppress the rising tide of rumors.

“But the conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s secret health crisis and disappearance from public life, made worse by the manipulated family photo she posted yesterday, when added to the unsettling confusion over what cancer King Charles is suffering from and how serious his condition is, have shown that the old palace way of handling the media has become increasingly obsolete and unworkable,” Morgan wrote, adding:

“I feel very sorry for Kate that she’s had to go through whatever health issue she’s had, which has kept her away from public gaze, and duty, for so long.”

Morgan concluded with the following word of caution:

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“But my sympathy will erode if it turns out that she and the palace have deliberately misled the media and public about when the photo was taken to convey a false impression about her condition.”

The Latest With Kate

It may be quite some time before we receive any definitive word on what’s kept Kate out of the picture for so long.

But there were some encouraging updates over the weekend, including claims that Kate was spotted on a shopping excursion near Adelaide Cottage, her home in Windsor.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service” at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

The sighting came amid rumors that Kate plans to address the concerns about her health with a public statement to be released sometime this week.

However, those reports remain unconfirmed, and it doesn’t look as though the royals are in a rush to share any information.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.