Donald Trump Repeats Demand That ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Better Be Soon!’

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Donald Trump’s war against Jimmy Kimmel shows no signs of abating, as the president has launched multiple attacks against the late night comic.

The drama began last week when Kimmel joked that Melania Trump had the “glow of an expectant widow” during a segment on his ABC talk show.

Two days later, there was an assassination attempt at the White Correspondents’ Dinner.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

And while the two incidents had nothing to do with one another, and Kimmel certainly couldn’t have predicted the Correspondents’ Dinner attack, both Melania and Donald have called for him to be fired this week.

Earlier today, Trump repeated his demand, in what some have interpreted as threatening language.

“When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television?” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“People are angry. It better be soon!!!”

It’s unclear what Kimmel may have said to prompt Trump’s latest tirade, but he did make brief reference to Donald and Melania on his show on Wednesday night.

After showing a clip of Melania seemingly refusing to hold the president’s hand at an event honoring King Charles and Queen Camilla, Kimmel cracked some jokes about the Trumps’ relationship.

“Our first couple, Donald and Melania, lately have seemed closer than ever, and I like to think I played a part in that,” he joked, adding:

“Considering the week I’ve had with the first couple, I’m just going to say that is a completely normal way to interact for two people who are very much in love.

“Maybe that’s why his hands are all bruised, from Melania swatting them away.”

Jimmy Kimmel: "Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow." pic.twitter.com/LdloPzMyXr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Monday morning, adding:

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Melania’s tweet came just months after Kimmel was suspended by ABC in response to pressure from Trump’s FCC chairman, Brendan Carr.

On that occasion, too, the president expressed his desire for ABC to fire Kimmel.