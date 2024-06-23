Piers Morgan is under fire for comments that he made about Kate Middleton following her recent royal appearance.

That’s a little unexpected. Piers Morgan is deservedly controversial — but he’s historically seethed over Meghan Markle, not Kate.

Did his commentary about Kate, which has critics accusing him of “bullying” her into revealing her cancer diagnosis, cross the line?

Or is this one of those extremely rare instances where Piers Morgan is making a point?

Piers Morgan attends the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

As you can see in the video below, Piers Morgan spoke on his Piers Morgan Uncensored show to suggest — among other things — that Kate Middleton should disclose her specific cancer diagnosis.

In March, Kate revealed that she has cancer only after months of extreme secrecy, royal dishonesty, and ultimately a photoshop fail that intensified conspiracy theories.

Like father-in-law King Charles, she has shared that she has cancer and that she is undergoing treatments. Ostensibly, these are preventative treatments, taken only out of an abundance of caution.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King’s Birthday Parade, “Trooping the Colour”, in London, on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Following Kate Middleton’s unexpected public appearance at Trooping the Colour despite her cancer treatments and recovery, Piers Morgan had two major points of commentary.

The first was that she “looked pretty thin.” Some took the comment as body-shaming; Other thought he was speculating about her health and prognosis.

The latter might be more likely, as Morgan segued into his second point: he believes that Kate should share exactly which form of cancer she has.

Why does Piers Morgan want Kate Middleton to disclose her exact diagnosis?

Simply put, the notorious television personality says that Kate could potentially help others to get themselves screened for cancer — before it’s too late.

For example, when someone famous shares that they have a prostate cancer or breast cancer diagnosis, it can raise awareness. Sometimes, as silly as it sounds, hearing that a famous person is sick is a reminder of the abject horror of our own mortality.

Potentially, the Princess of Wales could become the face of a campaign. Whether it involves screenings for whatever form of cancer she’s battling or something else, such an effort could save lives. Even as doctors work to save Kate’s.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives with Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George of Wales to Buckingham Palace before the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Naturally, as so often happens when Piers Morgan speaks, a lot of people are very unhappy with this. And that includes people who usually like Morgan (or, perhaps more accurately, people who love how viciously unhinged about Meghan Markle he is).

Did Piers Morgan go too far? After all, Kate is a cancer patient. Surely she’s permitted some degree of privacy, right?

Or … and we are truly loathe to even suggest this, but it’s worth consideration: what if Piers Morgan is right about something? Every now and then, it happens.

Piers Morgan with the Interview of the Year award during The TRIC Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on June 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

So … is Piers Morgan right? Is this stopped clock right once every few years?

Many have raised the point that Kate Middleton is a public person, but not public property. Even though she married into a family that leeches tens of millions from the British public for their own upkeep each year, some medical information is no one’s business.

There is, however, the argument that Morgan raised: what if going public with her diagnosis could save lives? (It seems likely … though we have to wonder why his focus is upon Kate and not King Charles, as surely the same argument applies)

Perhaps the final point is that Piers Morgan doesn’t need to comment on how thin Kate Middleton is. Even when he’s ostensibly discussing her health, he should just leave it unsaid. We all know that Morgan loves body-shaming but that’s his pathology, and shouldn’t be anyone else’s problem.