Kate Middleton Says She’s ‘In Remission’ From Cancer One Year After …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fantastic news from the UK today, as Kate Middleton has revealed that she’s in full remission from cancer.

The news comes one year after Kate retreated from public life, a move that prompted widespread speculation about her well-being.

In September, Kate announced that she had completed chemotherapy, but Prince William noted that she “still had a long way to go” in her recovery.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Celebratory Day

Earlier today, Kate paid a surprise visit to the hospital where she received chemotherapy.

She met with doctors and offered support to patients who are currently fighting cancer.

Shortly thereafter, Kate announced that she and William have become patrons of London’s Royal Marsden Hospital.

That was followed by another joyous announcement, as Kate took to Instagram to share her latest health update.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

‘

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” the Princess of Wales wrote.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything,” she continued.

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s New Role

From there, Kate explained her decision to become an official royal patron of this state-of-the-art facility.

“In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” she wrote.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” Kate’s message concluded.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

If you or a loved one has ever battled cancer then you know that the fight forever alters one’s perspective on life.

Kate has always been a humanitarian, but it seems that her work has now taken on a much more personal quality.

When the Princess of Wales meets with a young cancer patient, she can now converse with them as a fellow survivor.

And we’re sure she’ll continue to make a massive difference in the lives of the brave souls who are battling this terrible disease.