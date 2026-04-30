Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Breakup? The Rumor & The Truth

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Is it over?

Claims that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have broken up have spread like wildfire this week.

Celebrity relationships are hard. Ultra-public celebrity engagements can add even more stress to a couple.

If they did split, you can bet that she’ll make a stellar album about it. But is it true?

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is it over?

A tweet has accumulated hundreds of thousands of “views” while making a jarring claim about Taylor and Travis.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have quietly called it quits after weeks of subtle tension behind the scenes,” the post began.

“Sources claim their hectic schedules and growing pressure from the spotlight started creating cracks in the relationship,” the tweet added.

The post continued: “With one insider hinting that things ‘haven’t felt the same in a while.’”

In the tweet’s conclusion, it reads: “While neither of them has spoken publicly, fans have begun noticing the distance and now the whispers are getting louder.”

Without citing any sources or presenting any evidence, an April 2026 tweet claims that Taylor and Travis have quietly split. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Interestingly, the tweet did not contain a link to any sort of source.

They didn’t link to TMZ or to People, for example.

It didn’t even cite Deuxmoi.

At this time, we cannot verify the claims of the tweet.

It seems to be engagement-bait from a random account. And yet it has undeniably set tongues wagging.

Should we believe this?

“Views” under a tweet are provably dubious at best, but it’s clear that this particular post did get a lot of attention.

In replies and elsewhere on social media, we can see people acknowledging how difficult celebrity relationships can be.

(There are also bots that sort of mindlessly parrot what other people are saying. It’s fascinating that some people still use what used to be Twitter when it’s like this.)

At the same time, others are expressing doubt about the report’s veracity.

With no source or evidence, a tweet is merely a claim without any actual reason for people to believe it. It’s just vibes.

In 2023, Travis was just a superfan who wanted to meet Taylor.

They met, and soon launched into a relationship, forcing thousands if not millions of Swifties to learn about the subculture of football.

Fast-forward to August 2025, and Travis proposed to Taylor after months of hype.

Most recently, reports on their plans say that the wedding date will be July 3 of this year. That’s basically two months from now.

It’s possible that this has changed. But, as far as we know, they’re still together and this is still the plan.