Tom Cruise Fawns Over Kate Middleton At Wimbledon In Viral Video

Tom Cruise is just like the rest of us when it comes to being utterly awestruck by Kate Middleton.

As we previously reported, Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon this week.

The tennis tournament has long been one of the Princess of Wales’ favorite annual events.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

But Kate is battling cancer, and most royal watchers expected her to miss this year’s Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton Stuns the Crowd at Wimbledon

Instead, Kate stunned the world. She showed up unexpectedly to watch Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in the Gentlemen’s Single Final.

She even continued her tradition of presenting the tournament’s winners with their trophies.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC looks on in the Royal Box during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The crowd was floored, of course, and Kate was greeted with a standing ovation.

Tom Cruise Is a Big Kate Middleton Fan

But it’s possible that no one in attendance was quite as impressed as Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her daughter Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales applaud the players from the Royal Box on Centre Court prior to the start of the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

As Newsweek reports, viewers at home were deeply moved by the crowd’s reaction to Kate.

And of course, the celebs on hand received the most attention.

Tom, in particular, became a subject of fascination on social media, as TikTok users were loving his energy.

“Standing ovation for Kate Middleton at the Wimbledon final. Two rows [back] you can see the enthusiasm by Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts,” wrote the user who posted the clip above.

Canadian TV personality Sangita Patel commented:

“Wow! This moment of seeing #katemiddleton and the standing ovation I spy Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts #wimbledon #finals”

Tom has long been a fan of the royals. And he last made Prince William’s acquaintance in February at a gala dinner at a London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner.

Prince William, Prince of Wales poses for a photo with US actor Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, on February 7, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I should also take this opportunity to give a mention to my — our — fellow pilot, Tom Cruise,” William joked at the time.

“Tom, huge thanks for supporting us tonight. And Tom, if you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated,” he continued.

“We have all seen on our screens that—how can I put it—you seem to have a different take on ‘normal wear and tear’ to the rest of us. It’s not the kind that buffs out.”

Yes, Tom goes way back with the royals. And we’re sure he’s absolutely delighted to see Kate up and about again!

