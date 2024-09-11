Prince William Admits Kate Middleton Still Has 'A Long Way to Go' In Cancer Battle

Prince William says that Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer is far from finished.
Earlier this week, Kate revealed that she’d completed chemotherapy, and many took the announcement to mean that she was out of the woods entirely.
But William was quick to clarify the matter in his first public appearance since Kate’s encouraging video.
Prince William Offers Candid Remarks About Kate Middleton’s Battle With Cancer
William visited Llanelli, South Wales this week. And while he made no official statement about about Kate’s recovery, he did offer some brief remarks.
“It’s good news, but there is still a long way to go,” he told supporters during a walkabout, according to Hello! magazine.
“She is better, and thank you,” William later remarked, according to People.
Prince William’s comments about Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer come on the heels of some very encouraging updates.
The Latest on Kate’s Recovery
Over the summer, the Princess of Wales very gradually returned to public life.
First, Kate attended Trooping the Colour. She was, however, less active at the event than in years past.
Shortly thereafter, Kate showed up at Wimbledon, where she presented trophies to the tournament’s winners.
And those appearances were followed by the most encouraging news yet:
“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” the princess told supporters in a video posted to social media on Monday.
“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she continued.
“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” Kate went on.
“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”
What Lies Ahead For Kate?
According to Life & Style, Kate is currently working from home, with plans to make more public appearances in the final months of 2024.
Insiders say Kate has been active in planning the annual Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey.
She is also helping to organize the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall in November.
Sources claim that Kate is planning to appear alongside the rest of the royal family at that event.
We wish her all the best as she continues along the road to recovery.