Kim Zolciak: I Have a New and Awesome Boyfriend!

Kim Zolciak sounds ready to leave her mess of a marriage behind.

At last.

As loyal celebrity gossip followers are likely well aware of by now, Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been going back and forth over the state of their relationship and divorce for several months now.

Last we heard, each side accused the other of domestic violence.

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Getty)

Each side has also filed for divorce on multiple occasions, with the legal matter now sitting somewhere in the court system… waiting to be resolved.

But Zolciak isn’t waiting any longer to find a better partner.

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday at the airport in Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed that she has a boyfriend.

He’s not in the entertainment industry and, unlike her estranged spouse, he’s not a former professional athlete, either.

That’s about the extend of what we know right now, however.

Kim Zolciak attends the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Emphasizing that this unnamed lover is “age appropriate,” the 46-year old told the aforementioned outlet:

“I’m just happy. I have my kids, I’m in my new house, I’m working.”

Zolciak and Biermann share sons KJ, 13, and Kash, 12; along with twins Kaia and Kane, both 11.

Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak’s daughters Brielle, 28, and Ariana, 23, from past relationships.

Yes, there are many kids involved in this ugly situation, making it ever more sadder the worse it gets between the exes.

Kim Zolciak attends Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s New Year’s Party” at the Bravo Club House at the Embassy Row Production Offices on December 31, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)

In December, Zolciak said life with Biermann was torture — and that it had been for years.

“I’m a normal, rational person that doesn’t see the need for any of this controlling chaos. I don’t. I really don’t,” she said at the time.

About a year prior to this statement, leaked body cam footage depicted Kroy screaming at Kim for sleeping with other men.

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” the retired NFL player yelled at the time, based on this same report.

“There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce — for the final time, we presume — in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

They sold their Georgia mansion for $2.75 million in January one month after it went up for public auction as it faced foreclosure.

Just a few weeks ago, meanwhile, Zolciak asked for an emergency court hearing over concerns for her children while they’re in Biermann’s care.

She alleged that Biermann “has taken steps to completely cut the children off” from her and that he has an “inability to refrain from disparaging” her in front of their kids, adding in these documents:

“His explosive temper raises concerns that [Biermann] is suffering from an undiagnosed mental health disorder which may require follow-up or treatment.”

From what we can gather, Biermann has not yet responded to this allegation.