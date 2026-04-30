LeAnn Rimes Worries Fans, Reveals ‘Severe Illness’

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Now we know.

Very recently, LeAnn Rimes alarmed fans with a bizarre anniversary tribute to husband Eddie Cibrian.

Many interpreted the post as buildup to divorce, but we pointed out at the time that the problem didn’t seem to be their marriage.

Now, LeAnn is “heartbroken” to open up about the “severe illness” that has turned her life upside down.

LeAnn Rimes attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

‘I am unable to travel’

On Wednesday, April 29, Rimes took to her Instagram Story to share some difficult news.

“Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she began her text post.

“I’m sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled,” Rimes revealed.

“Also, good news,” she added, “as we will be seeing you very soon.”

The new dates, originally scheduled for April 30 in Spokane and May 1 in Seattle, will go down on May 31 and June 2. Washington residents will only need to wait about a month.

On her Instagram Story, LeAnn Rimes explained that “severe illness” caused a one-month delay in her spring 2026 shows in Washington state. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule,” Rimes expressed.

“And,” she added, “I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover.”

That is a very polite way of asking people to be kind and patient about a rescheduling.

“I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon,” she assured.

The singer concluded her post with a simple: “Love, LeAnn.”

She didn’t specify what the illness was

Over the years, Rimes has had some serious health issues.

There was her memorable cancer scare back in the winter of 2024.

And, early last summer, LeAnn’s teeth fell out on stage.

She has had numerous dental surgeries. (It is unclear if this is related to her constant smoking. If you aren’t aware, she is only 43 years old.)

This illness seems unrelated. But there are hints that it may have been ongoing.

Taking to Instagram, LeAnn Rimes shared a very unorthodox anniversary tribute to Eddie Cibrian. What is this about? (Image Credit: Instagram)

Fans also cannot help but think of her odd tribute to her marriage.

Most anniversary posts do not mention “heart wrenching things happening at home with family” in such a public manner.

“Tears and worry” are not a traditional 15th wedding anniversary gift, after all.

However, is this how LeAnn would refer to the “severe illness” that she has now disclosed without identifying?

It’s entirely possible that something else is going on. If that’s true, then it’s sad that she’s sick on top of everything else.

Get well soon, LeAnn!