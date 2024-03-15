John Oliver Thinks Kate Middleton MIGHT Be Dead

John Oliver wants to make something clear.

The comedian and talk show host was a guest Thursday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and, as you might expect, the topic of Kate Middleton was broached.

Why?

Because Middleton has scarcely been seen in months… because Middleton underwent some kind of surgery in January… and because Oliver is British.

So, yes, Oliver has an opinion on this situation. Although he really tried not to for awhile.

“I was out. I thought ‘Let’s all just ignore this, we’ve moved on,’ until the Photoshop thing,” Oliver said this week on Bravo.

“Feels like you’re almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point.”

The Last Week Tonight lead is referring here, of course, to the VERY strange saga of Middleton sharing a family portrait that she later admitted to having edited.

From there, on the episode, Cohen posited, “Isn’t their motto, ‘Never complain. Never explain?'” to which Oliver quipped:

“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation.”

After poking fun at comparisons to the 1980s movie about two guys pretending their boss is NOT deceased, Oliver clarified that he’s not certain what’s actually going on with the Princess of Wales.

But he does seem open to the possibility of something being extremely amiss here.

“I’m not saying it happened!” Oliver emphasized of Middleton being dead.

“I’m saying it’s non-zero. Until proved otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of the day’s newspaper.”

Many observers truly are concerned about Middleton’s whereabouts and her well-being.

No one seems to know where Middleton is and Kensington Palace has been very unclear when it comes to the nature of her aforementioned medical procedure.

Said a Royal Family spokesperson recently, as speculation over Middleton’s status continued to run rampant across the Internet.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates.

“That guidance stands.”

Not very helpful, huh?

Similarly, Prince William has remained almost entirely mum when it comes to his ailing spouse, who we at least know won’t resume any Royal duties until after Easter 2024.

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” a rep for William simply said last week, clearing up nothing at all.

It’s worth noting that William hasn’t said a word that Middleton’s disappearance is related to a possible affair her husband is having with Rose Hanbury.

Don’t expect this rumor to die down any time soon.