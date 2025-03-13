Kim Kardashian Panics Over (Another) Lost Diamond at $600 Million Wedding

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian lost a massive diamond at a garishly expensive event.

Years ago, Kim famously lost a valuable earring while swimming in water. It led to Kourtney’s biggest meme.

Since then, life experience has taught her to wear less jewelry. With some exceptions.

One exception was a $600 million wedding. And that’s a lowball estimate of the cost of the event that cost Kim a sizable diamond.

On ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 6, Khloe and Kim Kardashian attend a lavish wedding in Mumbai. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian was all decked out in jewels

On the Thursday, March 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian went all out in diamond jewelry and more.

The Season 6, Episode 6 storyline followed the famous sisters as they attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The 6-day wedding took place in July of 2024 in Mumbai, India. Neither sister had met the groom or the bride, both scions of extraordinarily wealthy business families. But they received invitations for at least two of the days of celebration.

Isha Ambani, sister of the groom, greets guests Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in July 2024. (Image Credit: Hulu)

On The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe Kardashian showed off their luxurious rooms. Some of the extravagant piece of jewelry on display were designed by Lorraine Schwartz, who is a friend to the sisters and also designs pieces for the Ambani family.

Kim, on the second night of the event, wore a massive necklace that was dripping with teardrop diamonds.

Both Kardashian sisters rubbed elbows at the event, but when Kim realized that she was missing a diamond, the two flew into a panic.

A panicked Kim Kardashian realizes that she has lost a diamond. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The hunt for the diamond begins!

Khloe Kardashian called over Schwartz to point out “this is missing,” indicating that Kim had lost a diamond. The hunt began.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Kim detailed how much was gone.

“It was like the big diamond necklace, like a bib, and then there were pearls and big pear-shaped diamonds hanging from it,” Kim described. We are unsure if Schwartz would have characterized it as a bib, but we are not professional jewelers.

Kim Kardashian launches a search for her missing piece of jewelry on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 6. (Image Credit: Hulu)

As if attempting to retrace steps, Khloe recalled: “I think when we were talking to the sister, the diamond fell.”

Sure enough, there was slow-motion footage of the diamond falling to the ground.

Kim described the hunt for the diamond: “We’re looking all over the floor, trying to see where it went, looking in my top, looking in my skirt. It’s nowhere to be found.”

Accustomed to wearing bleak beige neutrals, Kim Kardashian is nothing short of radiant in this rich red garb. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘In loving memory’

Despite a detailed search, the jeweled teardrop never turned up. Kim and Khloe Kardashian opted to do a photoshoot with some beautiful flowers, despite the missing diamond.

In retrospect, Khloe joked that Kim “hasn’t thought about it since.”

Kim insisted: “I felt bad in the moment.” The episode included a cheeky title card reading: “In Loving Memory of The Ambani Wedding Diamond.” Goofy.