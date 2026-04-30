Reading Time: 2 minutes

UPDATE: Medical examiners have now confirmed that Muldoon died of a myocardial infarction, more commonly referred to as a heart attack.

Read on for initial coverage of his unexpected death:

We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Patrick Muldoon — the beloved star who was best known for his work on Days of Our Lives — has passed away.

News of his death comes courtesy of a statement from his sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa.

Patrick Muldoon attends the premiere of “Riff Raff” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

According to Shana, Muldoon took a shower after drinking coffee with his girlfriend at their Beverly Hills home on Sunday morning.

After noticing that he’d been in longer than usual, the girlfriend went to check on Patrick and found him unconscious on the floor.

She called 911, but paramedics announced Muldoon dead at the scene.

Friends described Muldoon as “endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence,” according to Page Six.

Though he racked up dozens of credits over the course of his career, Muldoon is likely best known for his work as Austin Reed on “Days of Our Lives” from 1992 to 1995, and then again from 2011 to 2012.

Muldoon also had recurring roles on the iconic 1990s sitcoms Who’s the Boss? and Saved By the Bell, where he played Jeff, the Max manager who briefly came between Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski.

On the bid screen, Mudoon had roles in films like Deadlock (2021), Vanquish (2021), Dakota (2022), Marlowe (2022), and Murder At Hollow Creek (2023).

He also appeared in the movie Dirty Hands, which will be released later this year.

Muldoon was also an executive producer on a movie that’s currently in production, Kockroach, which will star Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, and Zazie Beetz.

The film is set for release in 2027.

Our thoughts are with Patrick Muldoon’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.