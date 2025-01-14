Kate Middleton Makes Emotional Visit to Hospital Where She Was Treated For Cancer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in September of 2024, Kate Middleton announced that she’d completed chemotherapy.

And now, one year after she retreated from public life in order to focus on her treatment, a cancer-free Kate is showing her gratitude to the people who helped her beat the disease.

On Tuesday morning, Kate paid a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Pays ‘Surprise Visit’ to Cancer Treatment Facility

She met with both doctors and patients at the facility during what has been described as “a surprise visit.”

Photos show the Princess of Wales conversing with young patients who are currently undergoing chemo.

People reports that Kate “made the visit to show her gratitude to staff, but to also highlight the care the hospital provides.”

Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2024 Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Supporting the Cause

After the visit, Kensington Palace officials announced that Kate and husband Prince William have become “joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The move is a major one, as it not only means increased funding, it also confers the coveted “royal patronage” status upon the hospital and research center.

“We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to The Royal Marsden in Chelsea this morning, and are delighted that Her Royal Highness is now joining His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in becoming Joint Patrons of our specialist cancer centre,” said Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in a statement.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are incredibly fortunate to receive Royal Patronage — it is inspiring for staff and patients and enables us to shine a light on the outstanding work our staff deliver every day for patients and their families,” Palmer continued.

“The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. Today, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust is a world-leading cancer centre operating across three sites in Chelsea, Sutton and Cavendish Square in central London.”

A Better Year Ahead

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

2024 was clearly a rather difficult year for the royals.

In addition to Kate’s illness, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. And of course, there were the usual family rifts and controversies.

But as 2025 dawns, there’s reason to be hopeful. Kate turned 43 last week, and she’s back to doing what she loves best — helping those who need it most.

We can’t wait to see what the year ahead holds in store for her.

