Kate Middleton Admits Family Portrait is FAKE: WTH is Going On?!?

Update 3/11, 9:15am EST: The Princess of Wales apologized early Monday for releasing a faked family photo of her and her children.

After several news outlets pulled the photo for being ‘doctored’ Kate Middleton tweeted her apologies, making her first statement directly to the public since her surgery.

Confessing to an amateur editing fail, she admitted she felt the need to clarify after leading photo agencies — including Reuters, Getty, and AFP — all pulled the image over numerous signs it had been altered.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the princess wrote on Twitter/X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

The photo is still live on her social media channels (see below).

Prince Kate arrives at Sydney Airport on April 16, 2014 during three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. ((Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images))

Several hours later, Metro UK published a new photo of Kate leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William, in what is now being touted the first, REAL photo of Kate since her surgery.

Original story: As you may have heard about, Kate Middleton and The Royal Family released a new photo of the princess on Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

It was unveiled on Middleton and Prince William’s official Instagram page and it featured Kate sitting on a chair and cuddling up to her three kids:

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Here’s the thing, however…

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

… IT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN HEAVILY EDITED.

The photo, in our estimation, was meant to quell speculation over Middleton’s health status, as Kensington Palace released the image amid rumors that the Princess underwent some sort of serious surgery in January.

This same palace has tried to downplay the procedure, although it also confirmed at the time that Kate would be sidelined from official duties until some time in April.

Since an initial statement released by the Royals on January 17… Middleton has only been seen once in public and there’s even been talk of Middleton having been placed in a medically-induced coma.

Enter the photo below… and now enter a brand new controversy.

After this seemingly sweet photo was shared with the public on social media, news agencies across the globe — including the Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters and the AFP — actually removed the snapshot from their press libraries, citing concerns about manipulation.

The AP reported that it retracted the image “because at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.

“The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

To be clear, this is a VERY big deal.

This almost never happens, numerous reputable news organizations taking down a picture and outwardly stating they believe it to have been doctored.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have very cute kids. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Many online commenters noted blurring around one of Charlotte’s sleeves, while others pointed out what seemed to be edits around the children’s hair and hands.

Agence France-Presse, meanwhile, said it had withdrawn the photo due to “an editorial issue,” adding on Sunday:

“It has come to light that this handout photo… issued by Kensington Palace today of the Princess of Wales and her kids had been altered and therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems.”

A majority of photo agencies and news organizations have strict rules against publishing images that have been overly edited or manipulated.

Reuters, for example, says it only allows the use of Photoshop in “very limited” ways such as cropping or resizing images, or balancing their color

Early on Monday, Prince William, who is credited with taking the photo, wrote on Twitter:

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

British media coverage of Kate Middleton’s surprise surgery. ((Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images))

Kate Middleton remained at a London hospital for 12 days after her surgery.

She returned home on January 29 after the palace simply said her procedure was “not cancerous” in nature.

The princess has been recuperating primarily at Adelaide Cottage in the many weeks since, while a follow-up message last month from The Royal Family read as follows:

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A few days ago, Prince William responded to conspiracies over his wife’s health — but we have some bad news for him:

Things are only gonna get worse now.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” read the caption from the Middleton on Sunday.

But no one is paying attention to those words now.

They are simply focused on the image affiliated with it, which remains live on Kate and William’s Instagram page and which is raising far more questions than answers at the moment.