Piers Morgan Says He’s Heard ‘Alarming Things’ About Kate …

Generally, when Piers Morgan comments on royal matters, he takes the side of King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

So it came as a surprise when Morgan discussed Kate’s absence from royal life and shared his belief that palace officials were hiding something.

Addressing the matter on his talk show Uncensored last year, Morgan revealed that he had heard “alarming things” about the Princess of Wales.

He also criticized the palace’s attempts to undermine widespread conspiracy theories via misleading comments and doctored photos.

In a moment that was shockingly out of step with his usual stance on the royals, Morgan admitted that the king and company “got it wrong,” adding that “the palace could be hiding something.”

This was before we knew that Kate was battling cancer and had stepped away from the spotlight in order to undergo treatment.

When we learned of her condition, Piers demanded that Kate disclose every detail. Thankfully, she has insisted on her right to privacy.

Kate has since returned to full-time royal duty. But Piers has yet to apologize for speculating wildly and propagating conspiracy theories.

Piers Morgan Speaks Out on Kate Middleton Controversy

“‘I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening,” Morgan told his audience (via Independent) in March 2024, adding:

“I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us — we’re not there.”

Morgan tempered his comments at the time with a reminder that no one outside of the royal family really knew what was going on with Kate.

A week after his remarks, however, the world was clued in by the Princess herself that she was battling cancer.

Before her announcement, Morgan expressed similar concerns in his column for the New York Post, arguing that the royals’ culture of silence has no place in the age of information.

“The mantra of Britain’s greatest monarch, the late, great Queen Elizabeth II, was very simple: Never complain, never explain, and rarely be heard speaking in public,” Morgan wrote.

Piers Morgan On The Conspiracy Theories

He went on to criticize the royals for releasing the now infamous edited photo of Kate in an effort to suppress the rising tide of rumors.

“But the conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s secret health crisis and disappearance from public life, made worse by the manipulated family photo she posted yesterday, when added to the unsettling confusion over what cancer King Charles is suffering from and how serious his condition is, have shown that the old palace way of handling the media has become increasingly obsolete and unworkable,” Morgan wrote, adding:

“I feel very sorry for Kate that she’s had to go through whatever health issue she’s had, which has kept her away from public gaze, and duty, for so long.”

Morgan concluded with the following word of caution:

“But my sympathy will erode if it turns out that she and the palace have deliberately misled the media and public about when the photo was taken to convey a false impression about her condition.”

The Latest With Kate

There’s still much that we don’t know about Kate’s cancer and condition.

But the good news is that the worst appears to be over.

Kate made an appearance at Wimbledon over the summer. And she even shot a video with Snoop Dogg during the Olympics.

In January, Kate announced that she’s in remission, and in the months since, she’s been working harder than ever.

Will and Kate recently announced that they’ve become royal patrons of the hospital where she received chemotherapy.

Insiders say not only has Kate resumed her royal duties, she’s actively preparing to become queen.

Long may she reign!