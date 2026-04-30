Josh Duggar Prison Sentence Extended AGAIN After Alleged ‘Rules Violation’

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Even with Joseph’s charges dominating headlines, let’s not forget about his big brother.

Josh Duggar is reportedly in solitary confinement after (once again) violating unspecified rules at the federal prison that holds him.

At the same time, his release date has been changed — and not for the first time.

Josh is now set to get out of prison in a different year than he was before.

Upon his arrest, Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing CSAM. (Photo Credit: Washington County Jail)

Initially, the disgraced former reality star and Republican political operative was scheduled to be released from prison in August of 2032.

This is all part of his sentence to 151 months in federal prison for possessing child sex-abuse material (CSAM).

As we reported in June of 2025, Josh’s release date was pushed back to December 23, 2032.

That coincided with his removal from the honors dorm within FCI Seagoville.

This adjustment of his sentence seemingly suggests that it was a disciplinary measure.

Already in custody, Josh Duggar continued to exude a smug presence when posing for mugshots. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

Well, something has happened. Again.

As of April 2026, the notorious criminal’s release date has been changed again. This time, to a whole different year.

He’s slated to be released on February 2, 2033.

Obviously, that still feels about a century too early, considering Josh’s crimes and the fears of what he will do upon release.

However, his initial release would have been in the summer of 2032. We’re now looking at the winter of 2033. That’s progress!

Here’s what his cousin had to say:

Amy Duggar has not been mincing words about how she regards the cult that shaped her cousins or about her most disgraced relatives.

Taking to Instagram, she announced that Josh was “again in solitary confinement.”

We have reported in the past on his solitary confinement. At one point, it was for possessing contraband — a phone.

Amy didn’t get specific.

She simply alleged that it was a “rules violation” behind bars that also caused time to be added to his sentence.

Josh’s attorney at the moment is Beau Brindley, and he spoke to People to claim that “there is no way … to know the basis of a deviation of this limited magnitude.”

Brindley went so far as to claim that current measures could “be the result of program availability, which is wholly out of the inmate’s control.”

Sure. It could be. But given his history of behavior, both in and out of federal custody, it is not unreasonable to suspect that Josh did something bad on purpose. It’s kind of his whole thing.

Meanwhile, Josh continues to once again try desperately to appeal his 2021 conviction.

His hope is to weasel out of prison long, long before 2033.