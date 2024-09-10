Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle Proves She’s Got What It Takes to Be Queen

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some day, Kate Middleton will be queen. And royal experts believe the Princess of Wales has already demonstrated that she’s up to the challenges of one of the world’s most high-profile jobs.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate has completed chemotherapy after months of grueling treatments.

She shared the news on Monday with a candid video announcement.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Demonstrates Grace and Poise of Future Queen, Says Journalist

Now, Kate is being praised not only for her strength in fighting the illness but for her handling of the public side of the crisis.

In a recent interview with Fox News, journalist and royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti hailed Kate as a worthy successor to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Catherine’s openness about her recent cancer journey has been a transformative moment for the British monarchy,” he explained.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“By sharing personal videos and updates about her treatment, Kate broke with royal tradition, which typically maintains privacy around health matters.”

Kate upholds and defends the royal family’s traditions in numerous ways. But according to Sacerdoti, she’s also reshaping the institution for a new era.

“Her transparency not only humanized her but also showed the public her resilience, reinforcing her image as the future of the monarchy,” he said.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“The approach, especially using social media, signals a modern royal family. Her video is a massive shift in communication style for the royal family … it gives a hint of how things might operate in the future.”

A Modern Monarchy

Sacerdoti’s comments were echoed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, who says that the initial secrecy surrounding Kate’s condition was more than counterbalanced by her later transparency.

“A video means that firstly you connect very, very personally rather than just in a statement,” Fitzwilliams recently told Us Weekly.

Catherine, Princess of visits Nottingham Trent University to learn about their mental health support system on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“You can also show family life, and you can also get an impression of what normality is like. And that is, of course, what we see,” he added.

“But equally, if you listen to the words, you understand that for nine months there’s been a struggle. And that struggle has been tough, and there’s plenty still to go.”

A Shared Struggle

Kate has unquestionably been through an awful lot in the past year.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

By sharing that struggle with the world, she’s created a new sense of closeness and familiarity.

And that ability to turn a crisis into a PR triumph is a quality she shares with her late grandmother-in-law.

It wasn’t that long ago that Kate was being criticized for disappearing without explanation.

Now, she’s being universally praised for her honesty and candor in the face of disaster.