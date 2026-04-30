Barack Obama May Have Been Our First Gay President, GOP Suggests In X Post

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Barack Obama has been married to wife Michelle Obama for nearly 34 years.

Despite that long and successful union, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Republican Party suggested today that the former president is secretly gay.

The bizarre situation began on Thursday morning when Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the likelihood that the US will one day elect a gay president.

“What do you think we’re going to have first: Are we going to have a female president first, or a gay president?” TMZ asked the representative from New York.

“Well, we don’t know if we’ve already had a gay president, to be honest with you,” Ocasio-Cortez astutely pointed out.

“I think there are chances that maybe we have, I dunno.”

There are several presidents who historians believe might have had homosexual tendencies, including James Buchanan and Abraham Lincoln.

(Yes, we might have had two gay presidents in a row!)

But sensing the opportunity to take a jab at a rival politician, the folks who run the GOP’s account decided to hint — with the tweet above — that Obama was the gay prez.

Not surprisingly, X users from across the ideological spectrum were quick to call out the immaturity and homophobia of the tweet.

But the attempt at humor backfired in other ways as well, with many commenters pointing out some of the tendencies of the current White House resident.

“The current president is obsessed with opera, musicals, and interior design,” one user wrote.

“My bet is with the makeup wearing, show tune loving, interior design obsessed felon,” another added.

My bet is with the makeup wearing, show tune loving, interior design obsessed felon. pic.twitter.com/fbmDLMVAxe — JustGus (@AFellaNamedGus) April 30, 2026

“Funny. At least he’s no pedo like Donald. You are the party who protect pedophiles,” a third chimed in.

Yeah, that probably wasn’t the sort of reply the GOP was expecting, but it’s certainly the kind they deserved.

We suppose if we were looking for a bright side here, we might be inclined to point out that at least the tweet was slightly less offensive than the racist Obama meme Trump shared back in February.

Hopefully, we’ll eventually return to a time when politicians and the folks who communicate on behalf of parties behaved like grown-ups. But probably not.