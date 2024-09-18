Kate Middleton Officially Returns to Work Following Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton has returned to work after spending much of the past year fighting for her life.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales hosted a meeting with members from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Windsor Castle to discuss her Early Years campaign.

Kate, of course, has made several public appearances in recent months.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC looks on in the Royal Box during the Gentlemen's Singles Final at Wimbledon 2024.

Kate’s Gradual Return to Public Life

In June, she attended Trooping the Colour, an annual event honoring her father-in-law, King Charles.

And in July, Kate made an appearance at Wimbledon, where she handed out trophies to the tournament’s winners.

But according to the Court Circular, Tuesday marked the first time that Kate returned to her royal duties in an official capacity since her battle with cancer forced her to take a hiatus last year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, December 1, 2022 in Boston, United States.

Kate Middleton Gets Back to Work

Kate’s Early Years meeting was a momentous event for numerous reasons.

For starters, the organization’s objective is to provide necessary services to the UK’s most vulnerable residents.

According to the Royal Foundation‘s website, Early Years seeks to create a “happier, healthier, more nurturing world” by focusing on the development of children under five.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024.

But Kate has been working on important projects like this for as long as she’s had a platform.

The reason this particular meeting is getting so much attention is that Kate is back to work for the first time in 2024. For obvious reasons, that’s a very big deal.

Kate’s Big Announcement

The return comes just one week after Kate revealed that she had completed chemotherapy.

Catherine, Princess of visits Nottingham Trent University to learn about their mental health support system on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

In his own comments on the matter, Prince William was a bit more cautious.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz with his trophy following the Gentlemen's Singles Final at Wimbledon 2024.

While greeting supporters last week, William remarked that Kate “still has a long way to go” in her battle with cancer.

The royals have been rather secretive about Kate’s health. So it might be a while before we get any definitive answers about her condition.

But we know that Kate is on the upswing. And for now, that’s enough to inspire optimism.