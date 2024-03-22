Kate Middleton is ready to put the record straight about her health, speaking to the world for the first time since her mysterious surgery.

In a video released by Kensington Palace, Kate addressed the ongoing rumors and speculation about her health.

It’s finally time to put the conspiracy theories to bed, but also to send our very best to a young family struggling with very difficult news.

Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Kate Middleton Speaks On Her Cancer Diagnosis: “It Has Been An Incredibly Tough Couple of Months”

For the first time in weeks, the Palace has released an official update on the Princess’ condition, and who better to share the news but Kate herself.

Sitting comfortably in her garden, she thanked the world for their well wishes and support through an incredibly difficult time.

Then she revealed just how difficult it has actually been, following her surgery at the start of this year.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate said in a video message on Instagram.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the Princess added.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2023.



(Photo by Hannah Mckay – Pool/Getty Images)

The princess did not reveal what type of cancer she is battling, which seems to be par of the course with the royal family. Buckingham Palace nor King Charles have yet to confirm what kind of cancer he is battling, the the latest suggests pancreatic cancer.

Kate Talks About Her Children & How They Are Coping With The Cancer News

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she said in the video, which was reportedly recorded in Windsor on Wednesday.

She then spoke about her “young family,” namely her 3 young children – George, Charlotte, and Louis – and how this news has been handled for their benefit.

She revealed that everything about her condition has been “explained in a way that is appropriate for them” as well as assured them that “everything is going to be ok.”

Kate’s Medical Journey So Far

Kate entered the hospital in January 2024 for “scheduled abdominal surgery.” She spent 13 days at The London Clinic before returning home, where she has been recuperating.

No additional, official information was shared with the public after that.

When reports of the Princess being in a coma surfaced and conspiracy theories about her absence ran rampant, the Palace tried to quell fears by releasing a photo of Kate with her kids on UK’s Mother’s Day.

Unfortunately, this only exacerbated the drama, as it became clear in less that a few hours that the photo had been doctored.

Kate released a statement, saying she had edited the photo herself. However, the damage had been done.

Fuel was added to the fire and royal fans worried that Kate was hiding for sinister reasons.

Prince William and Princess Kate laugh and enjoy a glass of Guinness after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2023 (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William Affair Rumors

Alternatively, one of those reasons was believed to be that Kate was not retreating from her royal duties due to health issues, but personal ones.

Many are convinced that Kate stepped away from the public because of the allegations of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury.

These allegations have since been denied – repeatedly – by Lady Rose and Prince William. Kate did not address these rumors in her message to the public.

She also did not address the wild speculation that she was using an impersonator to pretend to be her on recent outings with Prince William.