Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears to Nod Off During Interview, Sparking Concern Among Fans

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Along with his co-stars, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is making the media rounds to promote the upcoming final season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

But while most of the cast seems to be thriving in their forties, there are reasons to believe that Ronnie might have suffered a relapse.

First, Magro was reportedly “too messed up” to work the red carpet at a premiere event, and now, it looks as though he may have nodded off during a group interview.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Appearing alongside the rest of the cast for a conversation at the SiriusXM studio, Ronnie appeared to momentarily doze off.

According to The Sun, the moment caught the eye of fans who watched the interview expecting the usual laid-back Jersey Shore fun, but instead came away with serious concerns about Ronnie’s health and sobriety.

“Ronnie nodding out?” one commenter asked.

“Ronnie should’ve just took the day off .. damn lol,” another fan added.

“#SAVERONNIE! He needs recovery,” a third chimed in.

Ronnie’s struggles with substance abuse and his resultant brushes with the law have been well-documented.

But he revealed in August of 2022 that he had been sober for one year, and until recently, no one had any reason to believe that he had fallen off the wagon.

We still don’t know if that’s the case, but this is the second time in as many weeks that he’s given fans reason to be concerned.

“Ronnie was too messed up to do any interviews,” an insider revealed following last week’s red carpet incident (via The Sun).

“He took photos on the carpet at the start, but then he was taken away while everyone did the press line,” another source said, adding:

“Ronnie was wasted, so the team made the decision not to let him talk to anyone.”

The final season of Jersey Shore will premiere on MTV on May 7.

We will have further updates on the Ronnie situation as new information becomes available.