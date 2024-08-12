SURPRISE! Kate Middleton Teams with Snoop Dogg in Olympics-Themed Video

Kate Middleton appears to be doing pretty darn well these days.

On Sunday, to celebrate the conclusion of the 2024 Summer Olympics, the beloved princess joined husband Prince William (and his new beard!) to honor their fellow countrymen and women after a successful run in these very recent Games.

The famous spouses also teamed up with Snoop Dogg for this video because of course they did, right?

Kate Middleton looks on prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB!” said Middleton in the video, while wearing a casual white shirt with black stripes.

Added Williams:

“Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

As an opening to the footage on Twitter, the pair wrote:

“Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!

“Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer.”

Hi, Kate Middleton! We hope you’re feeling well. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Middleton was last seen in public at Wimbledon a few weeks ago.

She presented the winner of that tennis tournament, Carlos Alcaraz, with the championship trophy after his dominant performance.

The eyes of the world have been on this Royal for many months, of course, after she was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year.

We still don’t know the exact type, but insiders have said Middleton’s health has been improving of late — which is really all that matters in the end.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

There has been chatter that William and Kate might show up in Paris for these Olympics, but they chose to remain at home instead.

Many members of Royal families did show up for the global event, however, including Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark… Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco… King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands… and King Felipe and Queen Maxima of Spain.

Prince William’s aunt, Princess, Anne was chosen to represent the British Royal family in Paris.

As for Kate Middleton? And her health? And her future? And where thing go from here?

A recent report claimed the Princess of Wales has been rethinking pretty much her entire life as a result of her illness, which may prompt her to step away from the spotlight on a more permanent basis going forward.