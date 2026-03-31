Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Openly Support Kendra Caldwell, Hire Attorney for Her Child …

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The Duggars are circling the wagons.

We already knew that Michelle bailed out Kendra, whisking her away into hiding while she awaits trial.

It turns out that she and Jim Bob are doing even more than that for Joseph’s wife.

The infamous Duggar couple are openly declaring their support for Kendra — and even hired an attorney for her.

Michelle Duggar confronts paparazzi near her home in Arkansas. (Image Credit: YouTube)

A Duggar family attorney is representing Kendra

If you’ve been following the Duggar cult as they sink to new depths (can’t really say highs and lows with this crowd), you’ve likely heard of Travis Story.

He is an attorney. In fact, he was one of the attorneys who represented Josh Duggar. (These days, Josh has a new attorney.)

Story also helped the couple when they sought custody of Tyler, their great-nephew.

He’s essentially the Duggar family lawyer — or one of them.

Story will be representing Kendra Caldwell as she faces eight charges — of endangering the welfare of her minor children and of false imprisonment.

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

Jim Bob and Michelle are showing their support

A Duggar family spokesperson has opened up to People on behalf of Jim Bob and Michelle.

“Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation,” the spokesperson expressed.

The entire situation, of course, refers to not only the shared charges between Joseph and Kendra, but also to Joseph’s charges of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. He has reportedly confessed twice to this crime.

“Right now, they are focused on loving their family,” the statement claimed, “and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time.”

Vaguely, the spokesperson added: “They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The attorney and support aren’t for Joseph

We know about Travis Story because of the now-public phone call that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell exchanged after Kendra’s brief time in custody, but while Joseph was still at the Washington County jail.

(Joseph is no longer at the jail and is believed to be in Bay County, Florida — or on his way there through the extradition process.)

Joseph asked his wife about the attorney situation, and she answered.

“I’ve been talking to Travis,” Kendra told her husband during the call. “I’ve got him as my attorney now.”

She added: “I wasn’t sure if you knew that, I’ve asked him to be my attorney.”

In this still from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a handcuffed Kendra Caldwell Duggar sits and speaks to a law enforcement officer. (Image Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Kendra had to break the news to him

Joseph said: “I wasn’t sure who we settled with but this guy’s good.”

But Kendra objected to that, and moved swiftly to clear things up.

‘Well it’s not for you, it’s only for me,” Kendra clarified to her husband.

She then explained that she needed someone “for the case we’ve got going with the kids and stuff.”

Simply put, no matter what evidence the state presents, Kendra’s attorney will have a much easier time claiming that the kids are safe with her than one would claiming that they are both fit parents. Obviously.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell appear on TLC, before a sequence of disgraceful events. (Image Credit: TLC)

Two bad men and counting

Some have suggested that the plan is to throw Joseph under the bus.

Whatever the state of that home — thus far, we have heard only about children’s rooms that lock from the outside, like jail cells, and expect more details to come — Kendra could hypothetically claim that it was Joseph’s decision.

It’s true that, in the horrific cult to which the Duggars belong, husbands and fathers essentially have ownership over their families.

Fortunately, the law does not see things that way. Unless they can prove otherwise, both parents bear responsibility for the treatment of their children.

We pity any child born into this family, into this cult. And, clearly, any child who is unlucky enough to come into contact with at least two of Michelle and Jim Bob’s sons.

Two and counting.