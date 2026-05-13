Brandon Clarke Cause of Death: NBA Star Was 29

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The sports world was rocked by tragedy yesterday, when it was revealed that Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke had passed away.

He was just 29 years old.

Naturally, there are questions about how such a shocking loss could have occurred, and many believe Clarke’s passing may have been tied to a recent run-in with the law.

Memphis Grizzlies star Brandon Clarke is dead at 29. (YouTube)

In April, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

He was eventually charged with possession and trafficking a controlled substance, in addition to charges related to fleeing the scene of a crime.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Clarke’s death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

Nothing conclusive has been announced regarding the cause of death. But while details remain scarce, it seems that police in California’s San Fernando Valley believe that Clarke’s passing was related to his substance abuse.

Clarke played 7 seasons in the NBA, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 309 games

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten,” the Grizzlies said in a statement (via TMZ).

“We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Brandon’s sports agency, Priority Sports, also released a statement.

“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family,” Priority posted on social media, adding:

“Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

“Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.”

Our thoughts go out to Brandon Clarke’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.