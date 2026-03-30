Kendra Caldwell in Hiding with Kids, Joseph Duggar Call Reveals

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On March 20, Arkansas authorities processed and jailed Kendra Caldwell.

She and her disgraced husband, Joseph, are facing multiple charges of child endangerment.

As we reported, Michelle Duggar bailed her out almost immediately. That was not an option with Joseph.

Kendra is now hiding from the public eye. But … what’s she doing around kids?

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

‘They brought me to a good place to stay’

It only took 90 minutes before Kendra Caldwell’s mother-in-law showed up to bail her out of Washington County jail.

Kendra and Joseph are both facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

Though Joseph appears to have been extradited to Bay County, Florida to face charges for molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020, Kendra is still in Arkansas.

Prior to this, he was being held in solitary confinement while awaiting extradition.

Phone calls in jails and prisons are recorded. And a recording of a call between Joseph and Kendra following her release was illuminating.

In this still from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a handcuffed Kendra Caldwell Duggar sits and speaks to a law enforcement officer. (Image Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

People obtained an audio recording of Joseph and Kendra’s phone call from 8:11 PM on Friday, March 20.

“Did you hear that I’m out here with, um, did you hear where I’m at and everything?” she asked Joseph.

Her disgraced husband advised her against stating her location.

“They brought me to a good place to stay that’s very private,” Kendra shared.

We do not know that location. But we do know that, clearly, she is not alone.

‘Trying to keep my spirits up’

As the call recording continues, you can hear what sounds like children playing in the background.

(We’ll get into that momentarily.)

“So you’re doing okay,” Kendra asked during the call.

Joseph told her that he was “trying to keep my spirits up.”

He added that “reading the bible has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situation – situations.”

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell appear on TLC, before a sequence of disgraceful events. (Image Credit: TLC)

Audibly, Joseph appeared to get choked up before he shared that reading his religion’s holy book had been “uplifting.”

Kendra offered to get Joseph more reading material.

However, Joseph stopped responding. It seems likely that he was crying.

The call was still ongoing. In fact, Joseph was the one paying for it.

After two minutes of silence, Kendra hung up the phone.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar stare into each other’s eyes in this photo. (Image Credit: TLC)

What is she doing around children?

One of the conditions of Kendra Caldwell’s release was agreeing to have no contact with her four children.

It seems most likely that the children playing in the background on the call were perhaps niblings — if she’s staying with one of Joseph’s siblings.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s on the infamous Duggar compound or at someone’s house.

(Some have wondered if she’s staying with Anna Duggar, since Jim Bob purchased her house not too long ago, but that is pure speculation.)

With this family, and he wider cult, Kendra could be staying at a rental house or at a family friend’s house where the general public might never find her.

However well she hides, she’s due in court on April 29.