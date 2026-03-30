Joseph Duggar Released From Jail After Spending 23 Hours a Day In Solitary Confinement; …

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As you’ve likely heard by now, Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges earlier this month.

The disgraced reality star was taken into police custody near his home in Tontitown, Arkansas on March 18.

He spent over a week in police custody, awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida, where he is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2020.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Now, Joseph is no longer imprisoned in Arkansas.

But it’s unclear if he was extradited to Florida, or if he was permitted to make bail.

According to a new report from People magazine, Joseph was released from police custody in Arkansas on March 27.

At some point, he’ll have an arraignment in Florida, at which time, he’ll be formally charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior committed by an individual over the age of 18 when he is arraigned in Florida.

(About the only thing that could prevent that from happening at this point would be the victim recounting her testimony.)

Joseph and Kendra discuss their first date on an episode of TLC’s ‘Counting On.’ (TLC)

Joseph’s wife, Kendra Duggar, was also arrested, but her charges reportedly had nothing to do with her husband’s Florida allegations.

Insiders say that when police searched Joseph and Kendra’s home, they discovered locks on the outside of their children’s bedrooms.

Both Joe and Kendra are now facing charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment.

Kendra was able to make bail after only a few hours in custody. Shortly thereafter, Joseph called her at home, and their conversation tells a lot about his time behind bars.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here,” Joseph said on the call, according to People.

Counting On’s new trailer shows Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their honeymoon, and Kendra looks delighted. (TLC)

“I’m in solitary,” he added, explaining that he was spending “23 hours of the day” in “an 8-by-10 area” at the facility.

“Pretty small area, but I’ve been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I’m not sleeping great through the night,” Joseph continued.

In all likelihood, Joseph is in custody in Florida and still awaiting his court date in Panama City Beach.

If that’s the case, then he’ll likely go in front of a judge and enter his plea sometime this week.

Joseph could face 25 years in connection with his accuser’s allegations, as well as an additional nine years for endangerment and false imprisonment.

Kendra is also facing nine years behind bars. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.