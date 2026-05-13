Brooks Nader Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction, Keeps Head Held High at …

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The beautiful Brooks Nader just suffered an ill-timed and humiliating wardrobe malfunction.

She wore a gorgeous and already revealing red dress.

Just as it was time for her to step out in front of the cameras, disaster struck.

It took four heroes to sew her back into her dress, hiding all that had been revealed.

Brooks Nader attends the 2026 Fox Upfront at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

‘Classssssicc’

On Monday, May 11, Brooks attended the Fox upfronts to promote the Baywatch reboot.

(Research tells us that this is not a true reboot, but a sequel — featuring legacy characters from the iconic-yet-lampooned ’90s series.)

She also took to her Instagram Story to share a confession.

“When you bust out of your dress 4 minutes before showtime!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Brooks added: “Classssssicc.”

Sure enough, her mirror selfie — from the back — appears to show her in the very same red dress that she wore, mere minutes later, to the event.

However, this show tells quite the story.

We can see that the dress has split in the back, leaving an unsightly gap — and even showing off the top couple of inches of her underwear.

There are lovely dresses that have deliberate windows, including in the lower back.

But this dress is not meant to be one such garment. At just four minutes before she needed to be on the red carpet, this was a catastrophe.

‘We’ve got 4 earth angels sewing me back into this sucker’

It appears that four helpers were able to hastily remedy the split before Brooks stepped out in front of the cameras.

“We’ve got 4 earth angels sewing me back into this sucker,” Brooks later updated

Sure enough, in short order, she was on the red carpet.

She posed with her co-stars to promote the Baywatch sequel series.

And, as you can see in this video, she was also answering questions.

Interestingly, Fox is in a weird state as far as networks go.

Fox airs some sort of Gordon Ramsey vehicle nearly every day. Meanwhile, scripted television only happens a couple of nights per week.

Just this month, it was revealed the Fox is shuffling around Bob’s Burgers — one of the network’s most successful series — from its normal animation block to a different day, attempting to give a boost to Animal Control, its sole live-action comedy.

Say what you will about reviving an absurd ’90s series, but Baywatch will at least increase the number of real shows — that is, scripted television — on the network.

Thus far, the series order is for 12 episodes. Perhaps, if this goes well, viewers will get a real season — of 20 or more.