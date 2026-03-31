Dakota Mortensen Says Taylor Frankie Paul Punched, Scratched Him In 2026 Attack

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The bad news just keeps piling up for Taylor Frankie Paul.

Weeks after Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was canceled, the Utah native continues to face new allegations from ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

According to a newly unsealed report filed with the Draper City Police Department, Mortensen claims Paul attacked him earlier this year.

Taylor Frankie Pail and Dakota Mortensen on ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ reunion episode. (Hulu/YouTube)

ABC canceled her season based on footage of a 2023 attack, but now it seems that that was just one of several incidents.

In a filing obtained by Page Six, Mortensen outlines a series of alleged actions he says Paul took during an altercation that took place in February:

He accuses her of “grabbing and pulling his hair,” “pushing him into a wall,” and “scratching him repeatedly.”

The document also claims Paul “struck his arm” and made “hostile and aggressive physical contact,” resulting in injuries that required medical treatment.

According to the filing, the alleged incident occurred earlier this year, around the same time both parties reported separate allegations to law enforcement and the ensuing domestic assault investigation was launched.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Hulu/YouTube)

Paul has previously described the situation differently, asserting that she experienced abuse and that her past — including a 2023 incident involving Mortensen — has been unfairly resurfaced and scrutinized.

Her legal team has acknowledged that there were “mutual allegations” but has not publicly commented on the specifics of Mortensen’s latest claims.

Mortensen’s filing also paints a picture of being concerned for his safety and that of their two-year-old child, saying the alleged conduct was part of a pattern that led him to seek legal protection.

This development comes amid a chaotic legal backdrop: Mortensen has already sought a restraining order against Paul, and both parties have been embroiled in litigation connected to their former relationship and shared custody concerns.

Bodycam footage from Taylor Frankie Paul’s arrest shows her very intoxicated and upset. (YouTube)

“The West Jordan Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen,” a spokesperson for the department told Page Six last week.

“The allegations were reported at the end of February 2026, and detectives have reviewed video believed to have been recorded in early to mid-2024.”

As of now, Paul has not directly responded to these specific fresh allegations in Mortensen’s filing, and no criminal charges tied to the 2026 claims have been publicly announced.

A hearing on the protective order request is expected soon, and legal experts say Mortensen’s most recent claims could play a central role in how a judge views the situation.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.