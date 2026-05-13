Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Breadwinner’ for Family as ‘Money is …

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Recently, the world heard about Meghan Markle’s 6-figure payout for a brief appearance.

A new report says that she and Prince Harry really needed the money.

Their lives are expensive. Personal security alone costs millions each year since Harry was born with a target on his back.

Meghan is the “breadwinner” while her husband dedicates himself to philanthropy. How bad have things gotten?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

‘Money is tight’

A source tells Page Six that Meghan is “basically the breadwinner” for her, for Prince Harry, and for their children, Archie and Lilibet.

However, that same insider claims that “money is tight” for the Sussexes.

Harry continues to work on philanthropy, of course. That was arguably the one good thing about the burden of being born into the royal family.

Meghan, meanwhile, is working on expanding the couple’s most successful venture: her As Ever brand.

Apparently, their living expenses are even higher than you might guess.

According to a second insider, Meghan and Harry need at least $6 million per year.

Now, not all of that goes into their home, though they do live in an extremely upscale portion of Montecito, California.

A whopping $3 million, give or take, goes into private security for the couple and for their two children.

Remember, the royal firm — the same entity that failed to protect Harry and Meghan the way that they do William and Kate, throwing Meghan under the bus simply to distract from the future king’s bad press — stopped providing security for their family in 2020.

When Harry and Meghan left royal duties, they didn’t stop being potential targets. But the Duke of Sussex believes that he was singled out by the firm for his departure, and forced to foot the bill for his family’s safety.

Harry was born with living expenses that most of us cannot imagine

Obviously, keeping the family safe from crazed stalkers is only one of their expenses.

Like so many people, Harry and Meghan have a mortgage to pay.

Unlike the vast majority of those folks, their home is $15 million. That likely translates to more than the four-figure sum that most folks pay each month — if they’re lucky enough to own a home at all.

Meanwhile, the Sussex pair are no longer doing their Netflix projects.

With Love, Meghan was well-reviewed (in the US — not in the UK, of course). But Netflix’s business model infamously requires that it continuously cancel almost all of its projects to keep moving money around and lure in new subscribers, gambling that most won’t rage-cancel.

The good news is that Meghan’s As Ever brand is doing well.

Like, really well.

The usual folks who have turned hating Meghan into their whole personalities (or, at least, their public brands) have whined and complained about how much she charges for jams and how many people have bought from her.

They’ve taken that angle because “haha she’s a failure” just doesn’t pan out. Not with her brand’s sales thus far.

Also, Meghan’s reportedly looking to do more acting roles. We’ll be excited to see it!