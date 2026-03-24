Michelle Duggar Flips Out on Paparazzi After Bailing Kendra Caldwell Out of Jail: Watch

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When Kendra Caldwell was arrested on child endangerment charges last week, her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, bailed her out of jail just a few hours later.

And it seems that on the way home, Michelle was followed by some members of the press, which makes sense, as her son, Joseph Duggar, was arrested earlier in the week.

This is turning into another massive Duggar scandal, but rather than tend to the problems within her own family, Michelle would apparently rather lash out at the media.

Michelle Duggar confronts paparazzi near her home in Arkansas. (YouTube)

Yes, an independent journalist posted a TikTok in which Michelle approaches his car with her phone out and proceeds to absolutely lose her sh-t.

“You cannot be here!” Michelle can be heard screaming at the man, who uses the TikTok handle Shabba.

“You are interfering with children Shame on you!”

When the man rather calmly points out that Joseph and Kendra were both arrested for “interfering” with children, Michelle becomes even more upset.

“None of your business!” she shouts, still recording the altercation with her phone, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.

The photographer (who mistakenly thought that Kendra was Michelle’s offspring while Joe was her son-in-law) told Michelle that Joseph “was doing something way worse.”

“NO!” Michelle yells back. “You don’t have the right to be here!”

The man does his journalistic duty by asking what Joseph and Kendra have been up to, and this really sets Michelle off.

During a family gathering, Michelle Duggar stares creepily into the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“You will go! You will not ask me anything! You will have to talk to someone else!” Michelle says. “Shame on you!”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Shabba stated in a comment that he was on a public road at the time of the altercation.

So Michelle didn’t really have the authority to tell the man to keep moving.

Whatever the case, the activities of some paparazzi should be the least of the matriarch’s concerns these days.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell appear on TLC, before a sequence of disgraceful events. (Image Credit: TLC)

She may have been able to bail Kendra out of jail, but it seems that Joseph is still behind bars.

Kendra was charged with child endangerment and false imprisonment, reportedly for locking her kids inside their bedrooms.

Joe is facing much more serious charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior– molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, as well as a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

The charges stem from a recent “forensic interview,” in which the alleged victim, now 14, claimed that Joe molested her during a trip to Florida in 2020.

This, of course, is not the first time that the Duggars have been embroiled in a child molestation scandal.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.