Rachel Dolezal Announces OnlyFans Success, Sex Coach Certification, & New (African) …

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Back in 2015, Rachel Dolezal became a household name — but not in a good way.

The white woman with white parents was exposed for spending much of her adult life claiming to be a Black woman.

If anything, she has doubled down since then.

She has capitalized upon her infamy — becoming an OnlyFans success. She’s now getting certified as a sex coach.

During one of her infamous NBC interviews, Rachel Dolezal insisted that she had not lied about her race. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘It was survival at first’

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Dolezal explained why she turned to OnlyFans.

For over a decade now she has been just about unemployable.

She’s too infamous after being exposed for claiming to be Black despite being a white woman with white parents.

When Dolezal first signed up for OnlyFans, she was just posting about her artwork and makeup. Soon, however, she started putting out content that you’d expect on the adult media subscription platform.

“I never really aspired to be doing explicit self-play and nude modeling for income,” she told The Daily Mail. “It was survival at first and then became an art form for me.”

Dolezal began posting photos of herself nude and wearing lingerie. The subscription price of $9.99 meant that some folks were willing to spend the money just out of curiosity.

She says that OF is her most successful business venture. Like, it’s not even close.

“People would suggest, because you have name recognition, just do this — you’ll become a millionaire,” Dolezal recalled. “But none of that panned out.”

She continued: “Except maybe the OnlyFans — I’m not a millionaire but it’s paid more bills than anything else.”

Every time that her infamous name makes headlines, she says, a new wave of subscribers comes pouring in.

Though subsequent replies seemed to indicate that the tweet was in jest, a social media denizen claimed “her body crazy” about Rachel Dolezal, likely driving more attention to her OnlyFans. (Image Credit: Twitter)

‘Can we agree to disagree?’

Dolezal also told The Daily Mail that she is working on becoming a sex coach.

She says that she has nearly 300 hours in certification for her sex coach qualification.

Her goal, she explained, is to help single moms and busy parents improve their sex lives.

Additionally, she took time to complain about how she has been ostracized for her continued pretense of being a Black woman, even though she is a white woman with white parents.

“Can we agree to disagree and still respect each other and allow each other to provide for our families,” Dolezal complained, “and not have this need to keep me — or anybody else — punished forever?”

Finally, Dolezal revealed that she has chosen a new name for herself: Nkechi Diallo.

(Nkechi is Igbo while Diallo is Fula, but clearly that didn’t stop her.)

It’s unclear why she’s sharing this. There was always a chance that she’d have gotten clients under that new name who’d never know who she is.

Or perhaps she is hoping that the same morbid curiosity that drives people to check out her OnlyFans will get her sex coach clients.

Something interesting about Dolezal is that, despite her very inconsistent claims, she was right when she said that race is a social construct. A lot of people imagine there to be, like, a “white gene” or something, but that’s not the case. This is a cultural concept that has changed — even over the past century.

But being a construct does not mean that something is not important. Race is inherited from one’s parents and their parents. There’s nuance there at times, but really not in Dolezal’s case.