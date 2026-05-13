Carl Radke Blasts Amanda Batula-West Wilson PDA on Latest ‘Summer House’ …

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Knowing what transpired after filming wrapped, it’s often a bit uncomfortable to watch Summer House Season 10 play out on our television screens.

After all, the Amanda Batula-West Wilson affair has evolved into the biggest reality TV scandal since Vanderpump Rules‘ Scandoval.

And as Carl Radke pointed out on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, Amanda and West didn’t always take great pains to hide their affection for one another.

Carl Radke attends SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The episode — which was filmed in August 2025 — showed tensions erupting between Radke and Kyle Cooke after cast members confronted Cooke for making career decisions without taking Batula into account.

Things escalated quickly, with Radke and Cooke nearly coming to blows before the group stepped in to separate them.

But as the house rushed to de-escalate the situation, Wilson had his attention fixed on Batula.

At one point, while Batula attempted to calm Cooke down, Wilson approached her from behind, whispered in her ear, and tried to pull her back by her midriff.

Once the tension finally eased, Wilson and Batula shared what quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode: a notably intimate hug away from the rest of the group.

During the embrace, Wilson cradled Batula’s head in his hands and kissed the side of her head multiple times as she cried into his shoulder.

The two eventually pulled apart and said, “I love you,” with Wilson checking to make sure she was OK.

Even Batula acknowledged Wilson’s protective behavior in the moment, thanking him “for pulling [his] chair next to [her]” when the argument first broke out.

Following the episode, Radke appeared on WWHL, where host Andy Cohen pressed him on Wilson’s behavior toward Batula. Radke didn’t mince words.

“It’s uncomfortable to watch. I will say, some of West’s hands on a woman who’s married, I’m not cool with,” he said.

“Like you don’t touch women in their midriff or their neck if they are in a committed relationship like that,” he continued.

“I don’t care how friendly you are, some of the touching watching is really uncomfortable and not OK.”

Radke added that he doesn’t believe Wilson and Batula’s relationship will go the distance, and he revealed that while he has spoken with Batula, he has completely cut off communication with Wilson.

In the weeks since Amanda and West’s relationship was revealed, tensions within the Summer House group have only intensified.

Ciara Miller reportedly labeled Batula a “snake” in a leaked audio clip from the reunion, while Cooke has expressed concern about Batula’s mental health amid the backlash and called Wilson a “schmuck.”

And in an added wrinkle, Page Six now confirms that Wilson was in an “exclusive relationship” with another woman when his romance with Batula first came to light — further fueling the messiness.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.