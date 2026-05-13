Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Bursts Into Tears on ‘Today’ Set as Mother …

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Back in early April, Savannah Guthrie returned to Today after a two-month hiatus.

The return came as Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing after seemingly being abducted from her Arizona home in February.

While Savannah has maintained her professional composure on air since returning from her leave, insiders say the moments between commercial breaks tell a different story.

Savannah Guthrie attends the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

“She’s gotten emotional between commercial breaks,” one insider tells Page Six, adding that Savammah often has to quickly regain composure before returning live on air.

The source also noted that even small interactions can trigger strong reactions, with supportive comments from guests or fans occasionally overwhelming the anchor during the broadcast day.

Another insider emphasized that colleagues have been rallying around her as she continues to work through the crisis while maintaining her role at the center of the morning show.

“It’s never going to be ‘business as usual’ for her, but it’s important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going,” the insider said.

The disappearance of Nancy’s mother, which has drawn national attention, remains unresolved.

The emotional strain has played out alongside Savannah’s continued on-air presence, where she has returned to hosting duties while balancing the uncertainty surrounding the investigation.

Off camera, however, the situation has reportedly been much more fragile.

Friends and colleagues, including Jenna Bush Hager, have been described as key sources of support as Guthrie navigates her daily return to work.

Savannah has disappeared during live broadcasts at least twice since her return, and it sounds as though she may have been collecting herself off camera.

Despite the emotional weight of the situation, Guthrie has continued to move forward professionally, recently announcing she will co-host a new Wordle-based game show with Jimmy Fallon, a development she has described as deeply meaningful amid personal hardship.

The missing-person case involving her mother has now stretched past 100 days, with investigators continuing their search and the family repeatedly urging the public to come forward with any information.

As Savannah balances her public-facing role with private grief, those around her say the contrast between her on-air professionalism and off-camera emotion has become increasingly stark — a reminder of the personal crisis unfolding behind one of morning television’s most familiar faces.