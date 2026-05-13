Tiger Woods ‘Pumping the Brakes’ on Vanessa Trump Romance Amid DUI Woes: …

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Back in March, Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI after he flipped his SUV in Jupiter, Florida.

Now, the golf legend has once again entered rehab in an effort to get clean and jumpstart his ailing career.

And according to one report, Tiger has decided to de-prioritize his love life in an effort to focus on his sobriety,

Tiger Woods during EA Sports Celebrates the Launch of “Tiger Woods PGA Tour 07” with Tiger Woods Teeing-Off at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

“Tiger is doing a ton of self-reflection, and it’s become very apparent that his whole life needs to change from here on out,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

Tiger has been dating Vanessa Trump — the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. — but the romance has reportedly taken a backseat for the time being.

“He loves Vanessa deeply,” says the insider, adding that Tiger “was following her around like a puppy dog and ready to propose to her” prior to his arrest.

“He’s incredibly grateful that she’s sticking by him during this nightmare, but now the thinking is that he’ll want to pare things down and pump the brakes” once he gets out of rehab, the source claims.

Vanessa, it seems, is aware of the situation but not entirely thrilled about it.

“But if it’s what Tiger needs right now, she’ll go along with it. She loves him and is desperate for them to make it in the long term,” says the insider.

Post-rehab, Tiger reportedly plans to focus on golf and spending time with his two children, daughter Sam, 18, and son Charlie, 17.

The judge in Tiger’s case granted him permission to check into a rehab center in a different country for the sake of his privacy.

It’s unlikely that Tiger will receive jail time, but as this is not his first offense, he may well suffer some fairly serious legal consequences.

Being a billionaire and all, one would think that Tiger would just hire a driver in order to avoid any further brushes with the law. But those who know him best say he has no intention of doing so.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.