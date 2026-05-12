Vanna White Shocks ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans, Gets Body-Shamed by Internet …

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Vanna White is the best part of the controversial “new” Wheel of Fortune.

But then, she’s been the best part of the iconic game show for for decades.

However, her most recent appearance has people worried about her health, insulting her appearance, or claiming that she must be AI slop because the real Vanna wouldn’t look this way.

Some of the comments are cruel. Vanna is famously beautiful. What’s going on?

Vanna White attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Last week, Vanna attended PGA’s annual ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which we understand is some sort of golf event.

The 69-year-old TV personality even spoke to the crowd.

On May 6, an Instagram video showed Vanna speaking, wearing casual dress appropriate for a golf course.

Her blonde hair was in a ponytail, and she wore green pants and a golf shirt.

To say that many commenters were unkind would be an understatement.

There is a line between unkind commenters and trolls. Which of these crossed the line?

“Crazy how old she got. Look at her arms. I hate getting old,” spat one reply.

“Her hands look 90,” announced another. A separate comment claimed that she looks “79.”

“Wow, I can’t believe how much she aged,” wrote someone who was, by comparison, almost kind. “She looks older than she is.”

Another shadily accused: “I think this is AI. I don’t believe she looks like this.”

“She’s a 69-year-old beautiful, kind woman whose highest priority in life has not been chasing every wrinkle, unlike most celebrities now. She’s an icon!” wrote one.

“It’s sad when people make such rude comments about aging!” expressed another. “Vanna, you look great!”

“Comments about her arms, her skin, her size,” observed an Instagram denizen. “There’s so much I hate about our society.”

A commenter affirmed: “Love Vanna. Always so gracious. And beautiful.”

Another appraised: “She looks good. Aging gracefully. Doesn’t look phony and plastic.”

While it’s a shame that some of Vanna’s defenders appeared to be throwing other famous women under the bus, most of the comments in her favor were well-intended.

Look, it’s possible that some of these people aren’t current Wheel of Fortune viewers. They could be thinking of Vanna in 1995, not of the woman today.

It’s also possible that — as we have seen with other celebrities — some folks cannot reconcile her look for her job and her day-to-day attire. Vanna does go home after Wheel of Fortune. She doesn’t live on a game show stage wearing dresses.

But she’s also a 69-year-old woman. While that’s an indisputably nice age to be, she also lived through decades when people were encouraged to get direct sunlight. She also had to regulate her weight for work. These are things that can age people.

We hope that Vanna did not see the weird comments. She’s gorgeous. It would be weird if she looked like she did when she was 40.