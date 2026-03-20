Joseph Duggar is INNOCENT, Claims Convicted Sex Offender Josh Duggar

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After Joseph Duggar was arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl, all eyes turn to his family for reactions.

Few, however, though to hear from his disgraced older brother, Josh.

Not this quickly, at any rate.

Josh is announcing that his brother is facing “false accusations.” But, wait, didn’t Joseph confess?

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

His notorious older brother is rushing to defend him

On Wednesday, March 18, Joseph Duggar was arrested.

Authorities say that he confessed to having molested a 9-year-old girl several years ago, admitting to this heinous crime to the girl’s father and to detectives.

However, his older brother either hasn’t heard about the alleged confession, or doesn’t believe it.

“Josh understands the stigma of being accused,” Josh’s recently obtained attorney claimed to The Daily Mail.

The statement spun: “He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life.”

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

“He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction,” Josh’s attorney claimed.

(Just for the record, Joseph’s accuser is an anonymous 14-year-old girl. Josh’s accusers include four of his own sisters, and the Department of Homeland Security officials whose job is to track CSAM.)

The attorney admitted that, these days, “Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication.”

(That reinforces reports that most of the Duggar clan has abandoned Josh to his fate.)

According to the attorney, Josh “hopes and prays for his brother’s well being in this difficult time.”

Joseph and Kendra explain their first date. It was an awkward one. (TLC)

How did it allegedly happen?

The unnamed victim, who is now 14, told detectives that Joseph repeatedly touched her inappropriately during a 2020 family vacation to Destin, Florida.

Joseph, she told detectives, had asked her to sit on his lap multiple times and also to sit beside him.

He would allegedly use a blanket to conceal his actions.

The then-25-year-old, she told police, would touch her thighs and would directly touch her genitals.

Eventually, she said, he apologized for his actions and the molestation came to an end.

Josh and Anna Duggar attend Joseph Duggar’s wedding in happier times. (Image Credit: YouTube)

On Tuesday, March 17, the girl’s father confronted Joseph about his alleged crimes.

(It is unclear how or why this came up. Many victims of CSA do not speak of what they have endured until adulthood, if ever. It was certainly very brave of her to speak up, especially if she lives in a Duggar-like subculture where victims bear the blame for the crimes against them.)

Upon being confronted, Joseph allegedly admitted that the allegations against him were true.

Authorities say that he told this to the girl’s father and to detectives.

Joseph is now facing multiple criminal charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child under the age of 12.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar stare into each other’s eyes in this photo. (TLC)

He’s not this family’s first accused monster

We of course do not know who the victim is. Based upon her age, it does not appear that she is one of Joseph’s nieces — not on the Duggar side, at least.

Josh claims to believe that Joseph is innocent. Joseph, at least, doesn’t seem to be claiming anything of the sort.

Joseph was already a married father of two at the time of the 2020 vacation. He is now a father of four.

Some have asked if the extreme beliefs of the Duggar family are why the family seems to have two predators — that we know of — born just a few years apart.

The answer is, well, yeah. As we have reported in the past, IBLP and the Duggar cult are perfect breeding grounds for male predators who want to target young girl.

The lack of sex education, the victim-blaming, the sexism caked into every facet of life … that is, at least, part of the explanation for why these evils take place.