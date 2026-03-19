Joseph Duggar Arrested, Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have shocking news out of Arkansas, where Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

The former reality star — who is the brother of convicted sex offender Josh Duggar — was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening.

He has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim younger than the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior toward a victim aged 18 or older.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The alleged victim, now 14, told police in Tontitown, Arkansas that the incident occurred in 2020 during a family getaway to Panama City Beach, Florida.

According to Page Six, the accuser recounted “several incidents” that began with Joseph asking her to sit on his lap.

At one point, she recalled, he asked her to sit next to him on a couch. He then allegedly covered both of them with a blanket and began touching her in a sexual fashion.

After telling police that Joseph would “rub her thighs” during the trip, the accuser says he later apologized for his actions.

Page Six reports that Joseph, 31, is behind bars at the Washington County jail in Arkansas, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (TLC)

The sheriff’s office in Bay County, Florida — where the assault allegedly took place — has issued a statement about Joseph’s arrest:

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 31-year-old Joseph Garrett Duggar for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor,” the statement reads.

“On March 18, 2026, Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse.

“The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old.”

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell pose on a boat during a family vacation. (TLC)

The sheriff’s office goes on to state that Joseph admitted to his misconduct after being “confronted” by his father, Jim Bob Duggar:

“Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives,” the statement goes on.

“Duggar was arrested out of state and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years Or Older. Duggar is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County.”

This is, of course, not the first time that the Duggars — who rose to fame with their TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting — have been embroiled in a scandal involving the sexual abuse of children.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar pose for a photo after their 2017 engagement. (TLC)

Eldest sibling Josh Duggar was arrested in 2021 on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

In response to the situation TLC canceled the Duggars’ popular show, though the network later attempted a controversial reboot focusing on the Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughters.

Josh has been behind bars ever since and is not scheduled for release until December of 2032.

Joseph married Kendra Caldwell in 2017, and the couple has welcomed three children: Garrett, 7, Addison, 6, and Broolyn Praise, 5.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.