Kendra Caldwell Arrest Video Shows Duggar in Police Custody

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Just days after Kendra Caldwell’s arrest, the world can see her arrest video.

Joseph Duggar’s arrest led to an automatic search of his home, where investigators found reason to bring new charges against both parents.

A lot of people had to revise their support for Kendra after learning that.

In addition to Michelle Duggar’s freakout, we can see Kendra’s much more subdued manner in police custody. Take a look:

In this still from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a handcuffed Kendra Caldwell Duggar sits and speaks to a law enforcement officer. (Image Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Here is the Kendra Caldwell arrest video

In newly unveiled video, which you can watch below, showing Kendra Caldwell in police custody.

The footage shows the 27-year-old mother-of-four sitting while handcuffed while a police officer speaks to her.

This appears to be video taken from shortly after her mugshot was taken.

After the conversation, Kendra undergoes a simple search of her pockets as officers ensure that she is not concealing anything within her mouth or clothing.

She and an officer then go into another room. Context clues suggest that she is about to undergo a cavity search.

Kendra’s arrest came on Friday, March 20.

This was only two days after Joseph Duggar’s arrest.

Her husband is accused of molesting a now-14-year-old girl when she was only 9.

During a family vacation to Florida in 2020, he allegedly touched her thighs and genitals multiple times — only to eventually apologize and stop the sexual abuse.

He reportedly confessed to the girl’s father and to authorities when confronted, and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

Her charges are not related to her husband’s, but …

After Kendra’s arrest for false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child, the idea of it being a mere coincidence in timing seemed far-fetched.

But did that mean that she was involved in Joseph’s charges?

No. The answer lies somewhere between.

As we reported, police automatically searched Joseph’s home in light of the charges that he is facing.

There, they uncovered disturbing evidence that warranted these charges against Kendra (and against Joseph).

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

We do not know the full extent of what investigators uncovered.

However, we do know that they reportedly found doors that lock from the outside — like prison cells.

Finding that in any house would be chilling.

Discovering it in the home where the head of household is an accused child-molester was somehow even worse.

Though the odds of Kendra and Joseph facing serious consequences for this alone seem slim, authorities are charging both parents.

Michelle Duggar confronts paparazzi near her home in Arkansas. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Nobody seems to be handling this well

A TikToker named Shabba documented Michelle Duggar having a full meltdown at those documenting after Kendra’s arrest.

“You cannot be here!” she screams in a video, as we reported.

“You are interfering with children,” Michelle oddly accuses. “Shame on you!”

We don’t know if interfering with children is the best phrase to use, under the circumstances.

But it’s best to not bring that up with Michelle — she will lose her cool. Such as it is.