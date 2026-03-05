‘Broke’ Josh Duggar Gets R. Kelly Attorney to Take His Case

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Where did he get the money?

Josh Duggar claims to be broke in prison, receiving nothing from his infamous family.

He has been representing himself pro se as he attempts to weasel out of his sentence.

But now, Josh has hired an R. Kelly defense attorney to take up his cause.

Josh Duggar will be stuck behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

New attorney, same creep

Beau Brindley was part of R. Kelly’s defense team.

While the disgraced rapper remains incarcerated, serving his combined 31-year sentence at FCI Butner, Josh is hoping for a different outcome.

On Tuesday, March 3, Brindley filed to notify the court of his appearance.

He has been retained by Josh for his upcoming hearing (which initially would have taken place on March 4 prior to its postponement).

Brindley also filed a Pro Hac Vice motion. This means that he is representing the fallen reality star just this once — despite being licensed in Illinois but not having taken the bar in Arkansas.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

The delay in the hearing was by Brindley’s request.

He had asked the court for a continuance.

Brindley explained that he is seeking “additional time to review the case materials and familiarize himself with the issues.”

There are no indications that anyone raised any objections.

That makes sense. No matter when the hearing takes place, Josh remains behind bars where he belongs.

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

He wants out

Josh has been fighting tooth and nail to worm his way out of prison, one way or the other.

He’s come up with argument after argument that he should get to walk free.

Josh has even gone so far as to claim that his trial violated his legal rights — by allowing testimony about his prior bad acts.

The bad acts in question? Molesting five young girls, four of whom were his own sisters.

If he’d stolen a car, that would be totally irrelevant. But considering that he was on trial for receiving and possessing CSAM — photos and video of young girls being sexually abused — it doesn’t sound irrelevant.

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

But then, we’re not legal scholars. What do we know?

Josh doesn’t seem to be a legal scholar either.

One of his latest pieces of jailhouse legal drama has been allegedly mailing his documents to the wrong place.

Remember, Josh previously asked the taxpayers to pay for a new, free attorney for his endless appeals and legal challenges.

Josh did have attorneys for his initial appeals. Sadly, since he isn’t on death row, that’s where the right to a court-appointed attorney generally ends.

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Who’s paying for this?

Whether Brindley is there to help Josh with his mail issues or more, there are questions of how he managed to pull this off.

Sometimes, attorneys will work pro bono — usually for high-profile cases but sometimes for charitable reasons.

Josh’s endless appeals (and current fight about mail addresses) probably aren’t high profile enough to warrant free services. And Josh is fundamentally undeserving of charity.

Did Jim Bob throw Josh a bone, and shower Brindley with some cash to help Josh sort things out?

Or did Anna use her apparent business success to aid her husband’s hopefully futile struggle?

The world can only speculate until we know more. No matter what, the answer cannot be good.