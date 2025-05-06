Kanye West Storms Out of Piers Morgan Interview, Surprising No One

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West gave an interview to Piers Morgan this week. Or tried to, anyway.

When two figures so notorious and prone to deliberate controversy get together, it cannot go well.

It did not, in fact, go well.

According to Piers, Ye pitched a fit and stormed out of the interview. And yes, there’s video.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Piers Morgan interviewed Kanye West, however briefly

On Tuesday, May 6, Morgan took to social media to air his grievances … and to tease his post-BBC news show.

He shared a look at Kanye West and revealed that he and collaborator Sneako recently sat down to speak with him from the Mallorca, Spain mansion where they’ve been churning out music.

“So, I interviewed Kanye West again today,” Piers began his tweet.

“As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well.” Shocker.

So, I interviewed Kanye West again today. As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby. Drops on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ later… pic.twitter.com/m8TDGDpwgs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2025

“This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby,” Piers Morgan spat, referring to a still of Kanye.

Where did the interview go south?

One could half-jokingly say that the interview went wrong the moment that it involved either Piers Morgan or Kanye West, let alone both of them.

But a clip on social media gets a bit more specific.

“This is what you get for now. We’ll circle back when you learn how to count,” Ye seems to tell Piers just before pulling out his earpiece and walking off.

Sneako more diplomatically signs off, saying: “Yeah, that’s it for Ye, but it’s nice to meet you, Piers.” Someone seems to laugh in the background before the video cuts off.

Kanye WALKS OFF SET within FIVE MINUTES of his interview with Piers Morgan 😭 pic.twitter.com/KE94uNfgxC — OnThatNote (@OnThatNoteTV) May 6, 2025

It is not yet clear what it is that Kanye believes that Piers is unable to accurately count. And it may, ultimately, not matter.

Kanye isn’t controversial because he’s obnoxious on camera or difficult in interviewers.

For many public figures, abruptly confessing to an incestuous sexual relationship with a cousin — then releasing a whole song about it (and an apparent nitrous oxide addiction) — would define them forever and end their career.

After Ye’s years of pro-Hitler outbursts and more, all of that is merely a footnote.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Will the full interview make things any clearer?

We don’t know how much of the interview went down before Ye stormed off.

Yes, Kanye is a very bad man. But you do not, under any circumstances, ‘gotta hand it” to Piers Morgan.

Even if he’s right when facing off with Ye, he is often (and loudly) wrong.

There are two sides to this conflict. Unfortunately, both sides are deeply and aggressively terrible.