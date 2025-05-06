Kylie Jenner Shares Painful Met Gala Moment After Walking the Red Carpet WITHOUT Timothee …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As usual, there were several fashion hits and quite a few misses at the 2025 Met Gala.

But while other looks might have made more headlines and generated more controversy, no one suffered for their outfit quite like Kylie Jenner.

The reality TV billionaire wore head-to-toe Ferragamo for fashion’s biggest night, completing the look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala

At the advice of Ferragamo’s creative director, Maximilian Davis, Kylie used some sort of adhesive to stick the shoes to the soles of her feet.

Kylie’s painful night

And at the end of the night, with the help of her team, she was forced to undergo a painful removal process.

Yes, Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to document the process of ripping her feet free from the shoes to which they’d been glued.

“My feet are stuck in the shoes!” Kylie exclaimed in the video, before yelping “ow!”



Thankfully, the next slide showed her newly freed feet looking no worse for wear with a caption reading, “They’re okay!!!!”

Kylie even managed to keep her toenail polish intact, which couldn’t have been easy!

Needless to say, the woman takes her fashion seriously, and she’s willing to suffer for what she loves.

And speaking of what she loves, many fans wondered why Kylie wasn’t joined by boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at last night’s gala.

Where was Timmy?



Well, we don’t know if this was his sole reason for skipping the event, but Timmy appears to have enjoyed a quiet night at home, watching his beloved New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics in the first game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Knicks wound up edging out the Celtics in overtime, 108-105.

Chalamet posted a photo of himself enjoying the game in his own Instagram Stories.

Fans were quick to jump to conclusions about Kylie and Timothee’s relationship, especially after it was revealed that Kylie had spent the weekend in Miami with Hailey Bieber.

(Hailey also attended the Met Gala solo amid rumors of trouble in her marriage to Justin Bieber. The fan theory was that she and Kylie had been breakup bonding in the Sunshine State.)



However, it looks like Kylie and Hailey were just enjoying a relaxing weekend ahead of the biggest celebrity social event of the year.

Fashionistas might disagree on the effectiveness of Kylie’s outfit and how well she stuck to the theme of the evening.

But everyone is happy that any pain she experienced last night had to do with her shoe situation and not her love life.