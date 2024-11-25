Piers Morgan Wants ‘The View’ Canceled for Not Loving Trump

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Piers Morgan is whining about The View because, among other things, they’re not big Trump fans.

In the wake of the 2024 presidential election’s grim results, the panelists of The View helped viewers at home reconcile with America’s dark path as they themselves processed their responses.

Or, as a certain British provocateur would have it, the co-hosts are all the stuff of nightmares and should be fired.

Yes, Piers Morgan, the “canceled” critic of “cancel culture,” wants The View canceled. Among other things, he accuses the panelists of hypocrisy.

Piers Morgan tees off during ‘The Hickory Challenge’ prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St. Andrews on September 28, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan wants ‘The View’ canceled, of course

In the beginning of his lengthy screed in The New York Post, TV personality Piers Morgan wrote: “In my worst nightmares, I find myself trapped on a desert island with the hosts of The View.“

Unfortunately, instead of seeking therapy for whatever Freudian nonsense has entangled his brain, he proceeded to pen a lengthy list of personal attacks against the panelists of The View.

His chief complaint seems to be that they, like tens of millions of Americans and countless more throughout the world, are unhappy with the horrifying 2024 election results. And, specifically, that they don’t care for disgraced former (and future) president Donald Trump.

On The View, Joy Behar and Sara Haines look on as Whoopi Goldberg calls out Alyssa Farah and Sunny Hostin. (Image Credit: ABC)

Piers Morgan doesn’t share Trump’s (unfortunately hilarious) penchant for nicknames. Calling Joy Behar “Joyless” is a far cry from “Meatball Ron.”

In his op-ed, he complains about the panelists “snarling, whining, scowling, seething, and cursing” about Trump.

Though the panelists — one of whom once worked for the Trump White House — have made their stances clear, Morgan doesn’t seem interested in understanding them. It seems that he reserves his empathy for the likes of Kevin Spacey.

TV personality Piers Morgan arrives at BBC Broadcasting House head of his appearance on Sunday Morning on April 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan labels ‘The View’ as partisan

To hear him tell it, the panelists of The View are uniform in their political ideology. This is, of course, not the case.

Even when there isn’t a Meghan McCain style villain making headlines every week, The View keeps panelists from across the political spectrum. Alyssa Farah, as Morgan well knows, worked for Trump.

Famously, the co-hosts of The View butt heads and get into both hefty and lighthearted disagreements. That is the nature of the daytime talk show.

In an atmosphere of despair, the panelists of The View react to the 2024 presidential election. (Image Credit: ABC)

“In a truly farcical gesture of brazen bias, the six hosts all trotted out in funereal black clothing because they were in mourning,” Piers Morgan claimed about The View‘s response to the 2024 election results.

We would of course not accuse Morgan of lying, even though we have a screenshot from the November 6 episode immediately above that shows only three women wearing all black. Perhaps he was referring to a different episode, one that we missed.

Or perhaps he needs to adjust his television display settings the next time that he watches the show that he so despises.

Piers Morgan yawning while watching the cricket during Day Two of the LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Kia Oval on July 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

He doesn’t like cancel culture, but …

“I don’t like cancel culture,” Morgan wrote. “But given that the hosts of The View have, by their own admission, worked so hard to cancel Donald Trump, it’s time they were canceled themselves.”

Is there such a thing as a sore winner? Morgan seems to fit the bill.

It’s odd for a man with such profoundly awful opinions that he often ends up apologizing to call for a talk show’s cancelation. A more normal person might think that a group of people from different perspectives and backgrounds agreeing on some basic principles is a good thing.

We are loathe to suggest that Piers Morgan has issues with women that drive him to betray his anti-cancel-culture ideals. Perhaps he’s less of a cancel culture critic and merely doesn’t like it when he and those like him face consequences?