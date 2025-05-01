Kanye West to Sue Dentist Who Allegedly Got Him Addicted to Nitrous; Azealia Banks Says …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Another day, another Kanye headline that makes you wonder if we’re living in a simulation.

Today, we have a double whammy from the troubled rapper, as two possible causes for his recent meltdowns have been revealed.

The first comes to us from Kanye himself, who is reportedly planning to sue the Beverly Hills dentist whom he says got him addicted to nitrous oxide.

The other comes to us from someone who’s known Kanye for years:

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Fellow rapper and provocateur Azealia Banks took to X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday night to share her theory that Kanye’s “rages” are the result of his battle with diabetes.

Yeah, there’s a whole lot to unpack here. We’ll start with Kanye taking his dentist to court, and the suit surprisingly having nothing to do with the big metallic grills on his teeth.

Kanye attempts takes legal action against his dentist

According to a new report from Page Six Kanye and wife Bianca Censori served dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly with a notice informing him of their intent to sue him for medical malpractice, gross negligence, fraud, exploitation, and reckless administration of controlled and uncontrolled substances.

The couple alleges that Connelly attempted to seize control of Kanye’s Yeezy LLC brand while “incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances.”

Today’s notice claims that Connelly got West addicted to nitrous, and then charged him $50,000 a month for access to the gas, which is often used in dental procedures.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

Lawyers for Kanye say the addiction resulted in “injuries and damages” that include “neurological and physical injury,” in addition to “psychological and emotional trauma, chemical dependency which required treatment, financial harm and economic losses and loss of consortium.”

No suit has been filed yet, as California law requires that plaintiffs be provided 90 days’ notice in the case of medical malpractice suits.

Azealia Banks says Kanye is the victim of diabetes ‘rages’

Moving on to the second Kanye medical controversy of the day, Azealia Banks posted a lengthy tweet in which she alleged that West is battling diabetes — a condition that she says explains his erratic behavior.

Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Ok I just have to say this because I feel like the more people try to keep it a secret out of courtesy the more he hurts himself and I can’t really just let things keep going the way they’re going,” Banks wrote.

“Kanye West has diabetes. What we have been witnessing for the last 4 years or so is diabetic rage. mAnd the reason why he occasionally covers his face is from diabetic facial swelling,” she continued, adding:

“Diabetes is a very complicated and potentially devastating disease and with everything good he has done in his life, I do think it’s appropriate to help him help himself in not engaging in any antagonizing stuff or do. Anything to instigate what’s going on any further.

“Kanye, please get some rest and please take care of yourself.”

As is the case with so many Azealia posts, it’s not quite clear if she’s serious or joking here.

But either way, it’s another odd development in the increasingly strange saga of Kanye West.

We’ll keep an eye on both of these developing stories and keep you updated as new information becomes available.