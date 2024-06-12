Piers Morgan Has ‘Sympathy’ For Disgraced Kevin Spacey: ‘I’m Annoyed On Your …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kevin Spacey sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan last night. And there were several moments in the conversation that left viewers absolutely stunned.

As you’re probably aware, Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by several former coworkers, many of them much younger than the once-powerful star.

Spacey was acquitted on sexual assault charges in the UK last year. But with at least 16 accusers claiming they were victimized by the 64-year-old, his legal troubles may be far from over.

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court as the jury deliberate on his sexual assault trial on July 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

If nothing else, Spacey’s reputation and career appear to have been damaged beyond repair.

And it’s that aspect of his downfall that the two-time Oscar winner was most interested in addressing Tuesday night.

Kevin Spacey Says He’s on the Verge of Bankruptcy

At one point, a tearful Spacey confessed that he “can’t pay the bills” that have piled up in the years since he was blacklisted from Hollywood.

“This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction,” Spacey said.

“So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there.”

Spacey was fired from the Netflix series House of Cards in the wake of the earliest allegations against him.

Kevin Spacey speaks to press after leaving court at Southwark Crown Court on July 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan Says He Has ‘Sympathy’ For Kevin Spacey

At one point in the interview, Morgan revealed that he feels “sympathy” for Spacey and suggested that the embattled star has been victimized by the media.

“I don’t know you that well, but I do know facts when I see them. And I was actually annoyed on your behalf. I can’t imagine how you felt,” Morgan said.

“It seemed to me like a bit of a stitch-up. Like there was a wish to take you down, overriding what had already happened in a criminal court and a civil court.”

Kevin Spacey is seen as he heads out for lunch at Southwark Crown Court on July 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“I absolutely can have sympathy for you for what I see as an overreach by the media.”

Spacey Implies That He’s Received Support From King Charles

At one point in the interview, Spacey suggested that he had received an indirect message of support from King Charles.

“No, I haven’t heard from him directly, no,” the actor clarified when Morgan asked for elaboration.

“But through other people?” Morgan asked.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales presents actor Kevin Spacey with his honorary KBE for services to the theatre, arts education and international culture at Clarence House on June 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by WPA Pool – Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“That may be true,” Spacey replied, adding, “I heard a message, yes, and I’m very, very grateful for that.”

Spacey then confirmed that Charles offered “support.”

When Morgan said that the message “must have meant a lot” Spacey quickly changed the subject.

“Yeah, but look, I don’t want to drag him into all this,” he said.

Spacey has been speaking to the press more than usual in recent months. And the response to his apology tour has been overwhelmingly negative.

He’s clearly hoping to rehabilitate his career and reputation, but he seems to be digging himself an even deeper hole.