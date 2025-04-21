Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Male Cousin Who Was Later Convicted of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have another surprising twist in the ongoing saga of Kanye West.

As you’re likely aware, West has launched numerous social media tirades in recent weeks.

Most of them have been notable due to appalling declarations of bigotry and allegations against celebrities in Kanye’s inner circle (at one point, the rapper accused Kim Kardashian of child trafficking).

But in his latest rant, Kanye is holding himself up for inspection and revealing a shocking incident from his past.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Kanye explains disturbing story behind new song

Along with a link to a new track of his titled “Cousins,” Kanye tweeted the following backstory:

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.

“My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different.

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d-ck till I was 14.”

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a possible indication of his reluctance to go public with the story, Kanye ended his account with the words “Tweet sent.”

A wide array of reactions

Needless to say, fans were taken aback by the confession, and many were unsure of how to react.

Kanye did not reveal the age of the cousin with whom he allegedly embarked on this incestuous affair.

Many commenters pointed out that that information might influence their reaction to the story.

The details regarding the murder conviction that West alluded to are also unclear at this time.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

“Idk how anyone could laugh at this,” one commenter poignantly replied. This is childhood trauma not to be taken lightly. I love you dude and I appreciate your vulnerability always.”

Ye’s followers are certainly used to being surprised, as the rapper has been tweeting out a wide array of bizarre content in recent months.

On at least one occasion, West has referred to himself as a Nazi, and he’s seemed to delight in shocking and horrifying his followers.

But Kanye’s account of his relationship with his cousin — both in his tweets and in his newly released song — seems genuine.

Many have suggested that this previously undisclosed incident from his youth might explain some of the erratic and self-destructive behavior that Kanye has demonstrated in adulthood.

We won’t go so far as to try and psychoanalyze the music icon on the basis of this new information.

But we will say it’s yet another eye-opening look into the life of a man who often shows signs of being profoundly damaged.