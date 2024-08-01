Piers Morgan Apologizes to Simone Biles (Sort Of) After She Sets Olympics Gymnastics …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s not every day that Piers Morgan apologizes, to Simone Biles or otherwise.

But he’s (almost) doing that now.

Plenty of people have strong opinions about Olympics legend Simone Biles. Most of those are positive. She is an extraordinary talent.

Now that Biles is the most decorated US gymnast in history (no exaggeration), he’s walking back some nasty criticisms that he leveled at her.

Piers Morgan attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What did Piers Morgan say about Simone Biles?

In July of 2021, Piers Morgan did what he does best — put his foot into his mouth. Specifically, while disparaging someone who just happens to be a famous woman of color.

This time, it was not Duchess Meghan Markle — or Jameela Jamil, or Janet Mock, or Naomi Osaka. It was Simone Biles.

Morgan began with an insulting tweet. He seemingly insinuated that Simone Biles had faked her mental health issues in order to bow out of gymnastics for a time.

In a tweet in 2021, Piers Morgan disparaged Olympics legend Simone Biles. He seemingly accused her of fabricating mental health issues as an excuse to avoid competing. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport?” Piers Morgan demanded. He was clearly alluding to Simone Biles.

“What a joke. Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time,” he instructed.

Morgan then insisted: “Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after competing in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What was he talking about?

In July, Simone Biles had a shaky vault performance. Then, she withdrew from the women’s team all-around finals. She went on to withdraw from the individual all-around finals the following day. The US still won silver in the teams final.

“Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun,'” Piers Morgan spat in a The Daily Mail op ed. “You let down your team-mates, your fans, and your country.”

He also declared: “I preferred the old Simone that would do whatever it took to win.”

Provocateur Piers Morgan looks across the first hole during Day Two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns Golf Links on October 06, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Fast-forward three yeas from Morgan’s nasty tweet and op ed, and Simone Biles is once against at the Olympics.

Competing in Paris, Biles has become the most decorated American gymnast of all time. And Team USA won gold in gymnastics.

Apparently, this has prompted Piers Morgan to change his tune.

In late July of 2024, Piers Morgan walked back his previous insults, acknowledging Simone Biles’ accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Congrats @Simone_Biles on becoming the most decorated American gymnast of all time,” he tweeted on July 30, 2024.

“I was too harsh on you in 2021 when you quit the team finals,” he understated.

Morgan then praised Biles: “You’re a great champion, and have since proved me wrong in the best possible way – by letting your supreme talent do the talking.”

Congrats @Simone_Biles on becoming the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

Don’t worry — he’s still the wildly controversial Piers Morgan that we all know and, well, know.

For example, he’s one of the clowns having public meltdowns about the Olympics opening ceremony.

Morgan hasn’t suddenly started to see reason. But perhaps he wanted to ingratiate himself with one of the greatest athletes on the planet after her recent victories.