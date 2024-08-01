Piers Morgan Apologizes to Simone Biles (Sort Of) After She Sets Olympics Gymnastics …

It’s not every day that Piers Morgan apologizes, to Simone Biles or otherwise.
But he’s (almost) doing that now.
Plenty of people have strong opinions about Olympics legend Simone Biles. Most of those are positive. She is an extraordinary talent.
Now that Biles is the most decorated US gymnast in history (no exaggeration), he’s walking back some nasty criticisms that he leveled at her.
What did Piers Morgan say about Simone Biles?
In July of 2021, Piers Morgan did what he does best — put his foot into his mouth. Specifically, while disparaging someone who just happens to be a famous woman of color.
This time, it was not Duchess Meghan Markle — or Jameela Jamil, or Janet Mock, or Naomi Osaka. It was Simone Biles.
Morgan began with an insulting tweet. He seemingly insinuated that Simone Biles had faked her mental health issues in order to bow out of gymnastics for a time.
“Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport?” Piers Morgan demanded. He was clearly alluding to Simone Biles.
“What a joke. Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time,” he instructed.
Morgan then insisted: “Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”
What was he talking about?
In July, Simone Biles had a shaky vault performance. Then, she withdrew from the women’s team all-around finals. She went on to withdraw from the individual all-around finals the following day. The US still won silver in the teams final.
“Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun,'” Piers Morgan spat in a The Daily Mail op ed. “You let down your team-mates, your fans, and your country.”
He also declared: “I preferred the old Simone that would do whatever it took to win.”
Fast-forward three yeas from Morgan’s nasty tweet and op ed, and Simone Biles is once against at the Olympics.
Competing in Paris, Biles has become the most decorated American gymnast of all time. And Team USA won gold in gymnastics.
Apparently, this has prompted Piers Morgan to change his tune.
It’s rare that Piers Morgan apologizes, but he’s (almost) doing that to Simone Biles
“Congrats @Simone_Biles on becoming the most decorated American gymnast of all time,” he tweeted on July 30, 2024.
“I was too harsh on you in 2021 when you quit the team finals,” he understated.
Morgan then praised Biles: “You’re a great champion, and have since proved me wrong in the best possible way – by letting your supreme talent do the talking.”
Don’t worry — he’s still the wildly controversial Piers Morgan that we all know and, well, know.
For example, he’s one of the clowns having public meltdowns about the Olympics opening ceremony.
Morgan hasn’t suddenly started to see reason. But perhaps he wanted to ingratiate himself with one of the greatest athletes on the planet after her recent victories.