Bianca Censori Dumped Kanye West Because of Pro-Nazi Remarks, Insiders Confirm

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite recent evidence to the contrary, it seems that unstable billionaires occasionally suffer consequences.

As we previously reported, Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to have called it quits.

Neither party has confirmed the news, but reports of the split were all over the internet on Thursday, and the fact that Kanye didn’t refute them basically tells us all we need to know.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Because both sides have been silent on the issue, we initially knew very little about the cause of the split.

But since Kanye has been expressing his pro-Nazi views on X (formerly Twitter), it wasn’t hard to figure out why Bianca might’ve decided to pull the plug on her marriage.

Now, an insider has confirmed that West’s increasingly hateful rhetoric was the nail in the coffin for his second marriage.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori: Cause of Their Split Revealed?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six, adding”

“To embrace Hitler is a Satanic move.” In addition to his hateful tweets, Kanye has been selling swastika t-shirts on his personal website.

“I know she’s relieved … she had an awesome experience, she contributed immensely to his work, they traveled all over the world,” the source says. “They were all involved in a very interesting project together, but I think this is the end of the cycle for her.”

Multiple Causes For Complaint

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Some have theorized that Bianca’s nude appearance at the Grammys might have factored into the split.

It was widely alleged that Kanye had been pressuring her to rock increasingly scanty attire at public events. But the source insists that Bianca was on board with all of it.

“Nudity is exciting, it’s erotic imagery,” the source says of Censori’s view. “It’s not as outlandish as we think it is.”

Still Holding Out

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Kanye reportedly remains convinced that Bianca will eventually come back to him.

But one insider says Bianca has no intention of giving her Hitler-loving ex a second chance.

“He’s saying that she’s just ‘mad at him,’” a second source says, “but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done.”

Meanwhile, West associate and notorious political provocateur Milo Yiannopolous tells The Hollywood Reporter that West and Censori “are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together.”

“Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” he adds.

Well, if that happens, you know that Kanye will be quick to post pics in order to silence the skepticism. And Bianca will probably be naked in them.