Kanye West’s Yeezy Store Website Taken Down Amid Anti-Nazi Backlash

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you thought Kanye West’s recent bigoted, anti-Semitic social media rant would be his rock bottom, we’re afraid we have some bad news:

Kanye hit another new Sunday night, and he couldn’t have been more public about it.

In a move that seems to have shocked even his fans and defenders, West took out a Super Bowl ad to promote his new website. The shocking part? The site only sells one item: a white t-shirt with a swastika on the front.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, Californi (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

West makes no mention of the offensive merchandise in the commercial.

Instead, he takes a humorous tone, explaining that he was forced to shoot the ad in his dentist’s office, as he spent all his money on “new teeth.”

“So what’s up, guys? I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” the rapper remarked.

Yeezy.com Is the Most Recent Evidence of Kanye’s Psychological Decline

Fans might have hoped that Kanye was just trolling when he declared himself a Nazi and professed his love for Hitler.

But the Yeezy website was evidence of how far the rapper has gone in his commitment to history’s most hateful ideologies.

Thankfully, the site wasn’t live for very long. Multiple outlets are now confirming that Yeezy.com has been taken down.

There’s no word yet on why the site disappeared. But it was a source of major controversy during its short life.

In the wake of Kanye’s ad, the Yeezy Store received a ton of traffic. Even though a $20 white t-shirt emblazoned with a black swastika was the only item available on the site.

There was no description or accompanying text of any kind — not that there’s anything West could say to justify marketing hate in such a brazen manner.

American rapper Kanye West poses before Christian Dior 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on March 6, 2015 in Paris. (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Rapid Decline of Kanye West

The ad and the website are just the latest in a long line of bizarre stunts that began last Sunday, when West attended the Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Censori essentially posed nude on the red carpet, sporting an entirely transparent dress that left little to the imagination.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

The event and the subsequent criticism that Kanye received seemed to trigger a manic episode, during which he defended Diddy (who is currently behind bars on sexual assault charges) and posted a succession of anti-Semitic remarks.

Late last night, West deleted his X account after being censored for posting sexually explicit images and videos.

Before leaving the platform, he tweeted about how much pride he takes in his latest project:

Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

“I’ve wanted to make this tee shirt for years,” he wrote, according to The New York Post. “My greatest performance art piece thus far.”

Kanye has not publicly addressed the criticism of his latest “performance art.”

West’s remaining defenders are hopeful that his bizarre behavior is part of a promotional campaign for his upcoming album, Bully.

The rapper says he named the album in honor of his son Saint after learning that the nine-year-old had kicked a classmate for being “weak.”

Sadly, the way things are going, we’ll have more Kanye news for you in the very near future.