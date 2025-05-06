Smokey Robinson Sued For Sexual Assault By 4 Former Housekeepers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Music icon Smokey Robinson is at the center of a shocking new lawsuit.

Four former housekeepers who were employed by the Motown legend are now accusing him of sexual assault.

The unnamed plaintiffs are seeking $50 million in damages.

Attorney for alleged victims speaks out against Smokey Robinson

The suit was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to a new report from NBC News, three of the four women appeared at a press conference, wearing masks to protect their privacy.

“Obviously, no amount can compensate these women for what Mr. Robinson subjected them to,” attorney John Harris told reporters.

He added that given the severity of Robinson’s alleged crimes, “This amount is clearly warranted.”

Harris explained that the four accusers “were Hispanic women employed as housekeepers earning below minimum wage.”

“As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lacked the resources and options to protect themselves,” he explained.

Accusers describe horrific assaults, fear of speaking out

One plaintiff alleges that Robinson assaulted her at least 23 times between May 2014 and February 2020.

The accuser claims the attacks often took place in parts of Robinson’s home where there were no security cameras.

Another former employee claims that Robinson assaulted her at least 20 times during the 12 years she worked for him, beginning in 2012.

She describes a “ritual” wherein Robinson would enter his bedroom naked and then spread a towel on his bed so the linens would not be soiled by “what was about to occur.”

Another accuser says she worked for Robinson for 13 months, during which time, he allegedly assaulted her seven times

“In a desperate attempt to stop his sexual assaults,” the suit says of this plaintiff, “she would proclaim ‘you’re married.’”

Robinson has not yet publicly responded to these allegations. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.