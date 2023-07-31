Jenelle Evans: Answers to All of Your Questions About Teen Mom’s Most Controversial Star!

Jenelle Evans is not only the most controversial star in the Teen Mom universe, she’s one of the most scandalous figures in the history of reality television.

You might love her (which is rare), or you may hate her (which is very common!), but if you know anything at all about Jenelle’s life, then you almost certainly have a strong opinion about her.

Her tendency to attract drama and create chaos may not have made her an ideal mother, daughter, friend, or wife, but it made her one hell of a reality star!

Of course, MTV eventually decided they’d had too much of a “good” thing, and Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019.

This is a screen capture from a video Jenelle Evans uploaded to her Instagram page in March of 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the years since, Jenelle has launched several failed businesses, and she’s continued to make headlines with her outrageous behavior and tumultuous personal life.

In fact, she’s had so many ups and downs that even her diehard fans and most dedicated haters might have trouble keeping track.

So without further ado, let’s explore some …

Jenelle Evans is front and center here, speaking to her followers about her health concerns. (Phoro Credit: Instagram)

Answers to the Most Common Questions About Jenelle Evans!

We’ll begin with the most important question of all.

And it’s one that people who have never watched an episode of Teen Mom probably google every time a new Jenelle scandal makes headlines.

Who Is Jenelle Evans?

Jenelle Evans claims she’s chronically ill with a number of different conditions. However, many of her fans believe she’s lying. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A native of Oak Island, North Carolina, Jenelle first came to the public’s attention on the controversial MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant.

In her late teens, Evans found herself unexpectedly expecting, a turning point that would launch her into reality TV stardom and kick off a tumultuous period in her life that continues to this day.

Much of that drama, of course, was documented by MTV camera crews.

Jenelle Evans looks very down in the dumps in this photo. We hope she’s doing okay. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shortly after her son was born, Jenelle surrendered custody to her mother.

Unfortunately, the move did little to create greater stability for little Jace, as Jenelle went on to remain a constant and chaotic presence in his life.

Oh, and Barbara Evans is almost as crazy as her daughter.

Jenelle Evans is with her mom, Barbara and her son, Jace, in this photo. They form an unusual nuclear family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In 2010, Jenelle became a household name when she joined the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

To her credit, Jenelle has occasionally been candid about her personal struggles, including her battles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Unfortunately, that candor has been overshadowed by her tendencies toward bigotry, bullying, violence, and drug and alcohol abuse.

Why, hello there, Jenelle Evans! This is an extreme close-up of the former Teen Mom star. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And for every instance in which Jenelle has been praised for telling the truth about her tumultuous personal life, there are several in which she was caught misleading the public.

And Evans seems to lie indiscriminately.

She knowingly makes inaccurate statements about matters both trivial and consequential.

Jenelle also has a habit of partnering with toxic men and enabling their worst impulses, a pattern that’s created a rather unstable environment for her children.

Jenelle and David always seem to be in the midst of a rough patch. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

In 2019, that tendency temporarily cost Jenelle custody of her children, after a CPS investigation concluded that she and husband David Eason had created an unsafe household.

We’ll get into Jenelle’s many, many brushes with the law later, but for now, suffice it to say that the woman has crammed a lot of drama into her relatively young life.

How Old Is Jenelle Evans?

Jenelle Evans gives a smug smirk here — you know the one. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Jenelle Evans was born on December 19, 1991, which makes her 31 years old.

The years have certainly been eventful, but that’s not necessarily a good thing.

In fact, Jenelle has made so many bad decisions that we wouldn’t think it possible were it not for the fact that MTV cameras were on hand to document many of the most shocking developments in her life.

Jenelle Evans stares intensely into the camera in this photo of the former Teen Mom star. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Many Times Has Jenelle Evans Been Arrested?

Jenelle Evans has been arrested at least 15 times.

Evans was first arrested in 2010, just a few months after her television debut.

She and then-boyfriend Kieffer Delp broke into a neighbor’s home, and police found drugs and paraphernalia when they apprehended the Wal-Mart brand Bonnie and Clyde.

Jenelle Evans sits down here for a video and addresses her fans. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In March of 2011, Jenelle suspected that her friend Brittany Truett had been flirting with Kieffer, and in true Jenelle fashion, she brutally assaulted the girl.

The incident was captured by Teen Mom cameras, and Evans was arrested after the footage made its way to the DA’s office.

In the decade that followed, Evans would be taken into custody many more times — for threatening former roommates, driving without a license, violating her probation by failing drug tests and, of course, multiple charges of assault.

Again, if weren’t for the footage — and the rap sheet — it would be hard to believe that anyone who’s not the head of an international drug cartel could possibly run afoul of the law so frequently.

Jenelle Evans gets up close and personal with her TikTok fans in this still image of the ex-reality star. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

How Many Times Has Jenelle Evans Been Married?

Though she’s been engaged at least four times, Jenelle Evans has only been married twice.

In 2012, she accepted a proposal from Gary Head after just a few months of dating, but the couple never made it to the altar.

Before the year was out, however, Jenelle exchanged vows with a man named Courtland Rogers.

Jenelle Evans is wearing a hat in this photo. She seems to think it looks very good on her. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The following year, Evans announced that she was expecting Rogers’ baby.

But a few months later, she revealed that she’d had an abortion, and she and Courtland had gone their separate ways.

Flash-forward to June of 2013, and Jenelle would find herself engaged once again, this time to a very troubled man named Nathan Griffith.

Nathan Griffith does many Instagram Live videos talking about politics, and here’s a screenshot from one of those. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After mutual assault allegations, multiple incidents involving the police, and one disturbing the peace arrest for Jenelle, the couple went their separate ways in 2015 — but not before welcoming a son, Kaiser, together.

In the wake of Jenelle’s tumultuous years with Nathan — and the messy custody battle that followed — fans hoped that her life would begin to stabilize.

Little did they know the worst was yet to come.

David Eason is all dressed up in this photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Is Jenelle Evans Still Married to David Eason?

Jenelle Evans met David Eason on Tinder in 2015. They moved in together almost immediately, and within the next 18 months, they would have a daughter together and tie the knot, in that order.

Though they’ve broken up many times over the years, Jenelle and David are currently married.

It would be impossible to summarize all of the bizarre drama that’s gone on within this marriage, so we’ll jump straight to the lowlights:

Jenelle and David are still married … but are they happy? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In 2018, Jenelle called 911 and alleged that David had assaulted her and broken her collarbone.

She later dismissed the incident as a “drunk misunderstanding.”

The following year, Eason beat, shot, and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget.

The incident led to a CPS investigation, and it was determined that Jenelle and David were incapable of providing a stable environment for their children.

Strange things are happening in the fetid swamp that Jenelle Evans and David Eason call home. And it seems recent events have driven David to tears. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jenelle lost custody of her two youngest kids (Jace was still under his grandmother’s care at that time), and they were placed with relatives.

Evans was also fired from Teen Mom 2 as a result of the incident, a move that cost her family their sole source of income.

How Many Children Does Jenelle Evans Have?

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Instagram)

Jenelle Evans has three children, by three different fathers.

Jace, 13, is the product of Evans’ short-lived teenage fling with a man named Andrew Lewis.

Kaiser, 9, is Nathan’s son, and David is the father of Jenelle’s 6-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Eason also has two children from previous relationships, but he’s legally prohibited from contacting his son.

His daughter, Maryssa, lives with David and Jenelle.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin, and abuse allegations. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Does Jenelle Evans Have Custody of Her Children?

As of February of 2023, Jenelle Evans has custody of all three of her children for the very first time.

Amazingly, Evans was able to win back the youngest two not long after they were removed from her home in response to the dog incident.

And earlier this year, she won custody of Jace after a legal battle with her mother that’s been going on since the time of the boy’s birth.

Jenelle and Jace are living under the same roof for the first time ever! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The court’s decision to award Jenelle custody of her kids is surprising for a number of reasons.

For one thing, during one of their recent separations, Jenelle filed for a restraining order against David and swore under oath that he’s abused her children, and that they’re all afraid of him.

But Jace wasn’t living with her at that time, so the judge in Jenelle’s case might have considered such testimony irrelevant.

Jenelle Evans visits a marijuana dispensary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What Does Jenelle Evans Do For a Living?

These days, Jenelle Evans supports her family by working as an OnlyFans model.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with sex work, of course, but it’s surprising that Evans chose this career route after years of mocking other women, such as Farrah Abraham, who have made money by producing adult content.

Of course, Jenelle has launched several failed businesses over the years, and she may have felt that there were no other career options available to her.

Whatever the case, the move seems to be working out from a financial standpoint.

Jenelle Evans turns around here and faces the camera. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What Is Jenelle Evans’ Net Worth?

Jenelle Evans net worth is estimated at just $30,000.

However, that number might soon increase, as Evans claims that she’s raking in $40,000 a month from OnlyFans.

Of course, Evans has been the sole breadwinner in her house ever since David got fired from MTV for making homophobic comments back in 2019.

And the Easons haven’t exactly been living frugally.

Jenelle Evans fans have been pointing out that David Eason appears to be ruining her life. But Jenelle claims that despite all appearances to the contrary, she’s actually quite happy. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the past few months they bought a boat and took several vacations — without their kids, of course.

Some things never change — and one thing you can always bet on is that Jenelle and David will continue looking out only for themselves.

We hope these two will eventually settle down and sober up for the sake of their children.

But we wouldn’t put money on it.